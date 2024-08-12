Davao's rising pine-estate smart condo for only 9k/month

Wake up each day to stunning views, surrounded by modern design, and the warmth of a community that feels like home. That’s exactly what you will find at Frontera by Vista Manors. Whether sipping coffee on your private balcony, strolling through beautifully landscaped grounds, or enjoying time with family in spacious, thoughtfully designed living spaces, Frontera is where comfort meets luxury.
Why You Will Love It Here:
Prime Location: Perfectly situated at M. Garcia Road, Buhangin, Davao City. This top-tier condominium is close to shopping, dining, and top-rated schools, everything you need is at your doorstep with a fully operational cafe Dear Joe Frontera.
Technological Breakthrough: Frontera by Vista Manors offers safe and secure condominium living, efficient and proactive measures in said safety and security, and Smart Condo Features.
Modern Amenities: From state-of-the-art fitness centers to serene outdoor spaces, we’ve got everything you need to relax, recharge, and live your best life.
Community Feel: Frontera isn’t just a place to live; it’s a place to thrive. Connect with neighbors, join community events, and experience the vibrant lifestyle that makes Frontera truly special.
Ready to find your dream home? We can’t wait to welcome you to Frontera by Vista Manors. Explore our available units today and take the first step toward the life you’ve always wanted.