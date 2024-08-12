Davao's rising pine-estate smart condo for only 9k/month

Why You Will Love It Here:

Prime Location: Perfectly situated at M. Garcia Road, Buhangin, Davao City. This top-tier condominium is close to shopping, dining, and top-rated schools, everything you need is at your doorstep with a fully operational cafe Dear Joe Frontera.

Technological Breakthrough: Frontera by Vista Manors offers safe and secure condominium living, efficient and proactive measures in said safety and security, and Smart Condo Features.