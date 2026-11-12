DBRFI marks 75 years of legacy, service in Davao

THE Davao Board of Realtors Foundation, Inc. (DBRFI) marked its 75th year with a Diamond Anniversary celebration bringing together generations of real estate professionals, including its current leadership, past presidents and newly inducted members on September 16, 2026 at the Grand Menseng Hotel in Davao City.

The gathering served as both a celebration and a homecoming for members who have been part of the organization’s long history in Davao’s real estate industry.

Leading the organization in its 75th year is DBRFI president Miraluna Idong, who welcomed members and guests during the celebration and reflected on the organization’s journey through the decades.

In her message, Ms. Idong expressed her gratitude to the generations of realtors who helpedbuild and sustain DBRFI, while also wishing the organization continued success as it enters another chapter.

She likewise congratulated the newly inducted members, encouraging them to uphold the values and responsibilities expected of members of an organization with a 75-year history.

“I hope for a more successful and strong committed DBRFI today and in the future,” Ms. Idong said.

The celebration also highlighted the presence and contributions of DBRFI’s past presidents, whose leadership shaped different chapters of the organization.