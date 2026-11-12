DBRFI marks 75 years of legacy, service in Davao

THE Davao Board of Realtors Foundation, Inc. (DBRFI) marked its 75th year with a Diamond Anniversary celebration bringing together generations of real estate professionals, including its current leadership, past presidents and newly inducted members on September 16, 2026 at the Grand Menseng Hotel in Davao City.
The gathering served as both a celebration and a homecoming for members who have been part of the organization’s long history in Davao’s real estate industry.
Leading the organization in its 75th year is DBRFI president Miraluna Idong, who welcomed members and guests during the celebration and reflected on the organization’s journey through the decades.
In her message, Ms. Idong expressed her gratitude to the generations of realtors who helpedbuild and sustain DBRFI, while also wishing the organization continued success as it enters another chapter.
She likewise congratulated the newly inducted members, encouraging them to uphold the values and responsibilities expected of members of an organization with a 75-year history.
“I hope for a more successful and strong committed DBRFI today and in the future,” Ms. Idong said.
The celebration also highlighted the presence and contributions of DBRFI’s past presidents, whose leadership shaped different chapters of the organization.
Among those recognized in DBRFI’s records are former presidents Alfonso T. Nonato, Liza Elsie Parreño, Leonora P. Gutierrez, Eileen O. Sugano, Jovencio S. Cainong, Roy C.
Rabor, Estela B. Aguilos, Hardinado V. Patnugot Jr., Atty. Raymond B. Batu, Atty. Maria Lourdes G. Lanzona-Estrellado, Donato T. Esparrago II, and Lea C. Walker reflecting the organization’s long succession of leadership.
Their presence at the Diamond Anniversary underscored how DBRFI’s 75-year journey has been carried forward from one administration to another.
PAREB National President Marilou Espiritu, through a message delivered by PAREB Senior Vice President Lea C. Walker, emphasized that reaching 75 years is a testament to DBRFI’s strong foundation, enduring commitment, and the dedication of its leaders and members who have contributed to the organization’s legacy throughout the years.
The message also reaffirmed PAREB’s recognition of DBRFI as a valued partner in strengthening the real estate profession and promoting professionalism, fellowship, and unity among real estate practitioners.
The celebration also featured the oath-taking of newly inducted DBRFI members, formally welcoming them into the organization.
The new members pledged to uphold their responsibilities as real estate professionals and to contribute to the organization’s continuing commitment to ethical and professional practice.
DBRFI was organized on September 18, 1951 through the efforts of early realtors including Lucio Ildefonso, Federico Calero, and Aurelio Aquino from Manila Realty Board (MRB). In 1952, DBRFI’s first members were Juan Espolong, Alfonso Mata, Joseph de Tagle, Alfonso Mata, Jose Tinio and Enrico Nograles. It later became a charter member of the Philippine Association of Realtors Boards, Inc. (PAREB) in 1960.
Today, DBRFI represents real estate salespersons, brokers, appraisers and consultants involved in residential, commercial and industrial real estate, and remains one of the founding member-boards of PAREB.
Beyond the glitz and fellowship of its Diamond Anniversary, the gathering became a reflection of DBRFI’s continuing legacy — honoring those who built the organization, recognizing those who continue to lead it and welcoming a new generation of members who will carry its work forward.
After 75 years, DBRFI’s anniversary celebration served as a reminder that its history is not only measured by the years it has existed, but by the people who have continued to give their time, leadership and service to the organization.
Seventy-five years of legacy, service and fellowship — with the next chapter now in the hands of a new generation. GCG