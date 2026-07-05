Digital wellness expands in Davao

Through the mWell platform, users can also access telemedicine services, mental wellness resources, fitness programs, and nutrition content, creating a more holistic approach to personal healthcare.

The mWellness Wearables lineup includes four variants of smart watches designed for everyday health tracking, as well as smart rings capable of monitoring sleep, recovery, and cardiovascular indicators. Among the featured devices is the mWell ECG Ring, recognized as Southeast Asia’s first ECG-enabled wellness ring, reflecting the growing integration of advanced health technologies into consumer wellness tools.

During a media gathering and demo with the mWell team, Chief Marketing Officer Gary Dujali explains that the Wearables are fully integrated with the free downloadable app.

"This allow users to monitor vital health metrics, track their mWellness Score, access 24/7 teleconsultations with over 3,700 doctors across 42 specialties, receive mental wellness support, and explore fitness and nutrition content—all within a single digital health ecosystem," Dujali explains.

By combining digital health services with wearable technology, the platform aims to support individuals in taking a more active role in managing their health and well-being.

The initiative comes as mWell continues to gain international recognition for its contributions to digital healthcare. At the Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, the platform received the GLOMO Award for Best Mobile Innovation Supporting Emergency or Humanitarian Situations, further highlighting the global relevance of Philippine-developed health technology.

As digital health solutions continue to evolve, innovations such as mWell’s integrated wellness ecosystem can help foster a culture of prevention, empowering more Filipinos to prioritize their health before illness occurs.

The availability of these devices in Davao City forms part of mWell’s broader advocacy of making healthcare and wellness resources more accessible beyond major urban centers. mWellness Wearables will soon be available at 8telco branches across Davao City, including SM Lanang, Abreeza Mall, SM Ecoland, and Gaisano Mall.





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(Jojie Alcantara is a long time columnist who features travel and lifestyle stories from Davao and beyond. Email her at jojiealcantara@gmail.com)