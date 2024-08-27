Discover Camella Subdivision Projects in Davao City

Camella Davao

Camella Davao, the Crown Jewel of the North, this prime subdivision was launched in 2013. Conveniently located near schools and universities, places of worship, malls, hospitals, seaports, and commercial areas, and it is just 2 minutes away from Davao International Airport.



Camella is creating a safe and secure haven of greenery where cozy homes peek out from pocket forests, parks and plazas, and every day one can come home to one's very own island paradise where the stresses and noise of the rest of the world seem so far away.