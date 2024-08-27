Discover Camella Subdivision Projects in Davao City

Camella Davao
Camella Davao, the Crown Jewel of the North, this prime subdivision was launched in 2013. Conveniently located near schools and universities, places of worship, malls, hospitals, seaports, and commercial areas, and it is just 2 minutes away from Davao International Airport.
Camella is creating a safe and secure haven of greenery where cozy homes peek out from pocket forests, parks and plazas, and every day one can come home to one's very own island paradise where the stresses and noise of the rest of the world seem so far away.
Camella Davao offers an array of units, ranging from 2 to 5 Bedroom House & Lot, Lot only units, and Ready for Occupancy units. Find your dream home with the feel of the Caribbean in Davao City. Complete with its world class amenities, and vibrant community, Camella Davao
Camella Toril
Camella's real estate development in Toril puts you in a highly-urbanized area in Davao City while keeping you surrounded with Davao del Sur's natural beauty. Buying real estate properties in Tori I means waking up to the refreshing air and a great view of Mt. Apo from your window.
Launched in 2017, Camella Toril is real estate development with a total of l0 hectares in land area in Davao City. This community offers convenience, accessibility, safety, and security. In addition, it is strategically located near the important places in Davao City. This way, Camella Toril puts you away from the buzz of the metropolitan, but still close to urban establishments, service areas, and business centers.
Camella Toril offers wide selection of model houses from 2BR to 5BR units for non-ready for occupancy, ready for occupancy and lot only units with a great view of the flora and fauna.
Camella Cerritos Davao
Launched in 2006, Camella Cerritos Davao is a proven testament when it comes into the development of Vista Land here in Davao City. Right in front of the said project is the first Vista Mall here in Davao, and soon another Vista Land Condo project will rise here on the heart of Mintal, Davao City.
Greet each morning with a light heart and indulge in a tranquil lifestyle living in Camella Cerritos Davao. Enjoy the perks of living in a community where everything you need is just a walking distance!
Choose the best ready for occupancy unit here at Camella Cerritos Davao-Mintal. We have an available 4 Bedroom and 2 Bedroom ready for occupancy house and lot model.
Solariega, One of the Vistaland Projects here in Davao City, is a 27-hectare development, and manages a diversified portfolio of premium investments that are strategically located along major thoroughfares, proximate to a base of established industries and amenities, so you are right where you want to be.
Now offers lot only properties for sale as investment options or a site for your growing family’s future abode. With a direct access to Davao Coastal Road via the Talomo Road, you can traverse through the bustling traffic into the heart of Davao city in within just a few mins. Live your Big Dreams in Solariega! A place to relax and be free after a long day of hard work or a community to retire!