Disney-Themed Collectibles That Make Everyday Life More Fun

Attention, Disney fans! MR.DIY is making dreams come true for collectors and families alike with two enchanting Disney-themed collections — the adorable Disney Tsum Tsum “Fresh & Sweet” series and the nostalgic Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story lineup.

From huggable plushies to everyday essentials with a playful twist, these MR.DIY exclusives are perfect for anyone who loves to sprinkle a bit of Disney joy into their daily routine. Here’s your checklist of must-haves before they fly off the shelves:

The Tsum Tsum Charm Collection: Fresh, Fruity, and Full of Fun!

Meet the Tsum Chip Plush — a soft, squishy companion guaranteed to brighten your room or desk. Pair it with the Tsum Pooh and Tigger Storage Box, a cheerful container that keeps your knick-knacks, snacks, or trinkets tidy while adding a dose of cuteness to your space.

Travel in Style with Tsum-Inspired Comfort

Whether you’re heading out for errands or long trips, the Tsum Tsum Tigger Hooded Neck Pillow has your back (and neck!) — featuring a pineapple-themed hood and Tigger’s happy grin. Add the Tsum Dale Keychain for a playful travel companion that’s equal parts adorable and practical.