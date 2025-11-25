Disney-Themed Collectibles That Make Everyday Life More Fun
Attention, Disney fans! MR.DIY is making dreams come true for collectors and families alike with two enchanting Disney-themed collections — the adorable Disney Tsum Tsum “Fresh & Sweet” series and the nostalgic Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story lineup.
From huggable plushies to everyday essentials with a playful twist, these MR.DIY exclusives are perfect for anyone who loves to sprinkle a bit of Disney joy into their daily routine. Here’s your checklist of must-haves before they fly off the shelves:
The Tsum Tsum Charm Collection: Fresh, Fruity, and Full of Fun!
Meet the Tsum Chip Plush — a soft, squishy companion guaranteed to brighten your room or desk. Pair it with the Tsum Pooh and Tigger Storage Box, a cheerful container that keeps your knick-knacks, snacks, or trinkets tidy while adding a dose of cuteness to your space.
Travel in Style with Tsum-Inspired Comfort
Whether you’re heading out for errands or long trips, the Tsum Tsum Tigger Hooded Neck Pillow has your back (and neck!) — featuring a pineapple-themed hood and Tigger’s happy grin. Add the Tsum Dale Keychain for a playful travel companion that’s equal parts adorable and practical.
Sunshine and Sweet Vibes On-the-Go
Turn your car into a happiness zone with the Tsum Tsum Sunshade — bursting with “Fresh & Sweet” prints that block the sun while spreading good vibes. Love accessories? The Tsum Lotso and Aliens Chain adds fruity fun to your bags, keys, or phones!
Stay Cozy, Creative, and Cute
Keep things comfy with Tsum Tsum Adult Socks in cheerful, fruity patterns, and jot down your thoughts in the Tsum Gacha Notebook — a must-have for stationery lovers who never outgrew Disney magic.
Blast Off with Buzz and the Toy Story Crew
Ready to relive your childhood? The Toy Story-themed collection brings adventure to everyday life! Start with the Buzz Tote Bag for your school or weekend essentials, then brave the rain in style with the Toy Story Kids Umbrella featuring the iconic Little Green Men.
For the Love of Lotso
Step into sweetness with Lotso Kids Sandals — berry pink, comfy, and oh-so-cute! After a long day, snuggle up with the Lotso Plush or dry off with the Toy Story Bath Towel that feels like a warm hug from Sunnyside’s sweetest strawberry bear.
Music, Play, and Imagination
Unleash your inner space ranger with the Toy Story Wireless Headphone, inspired by Buzz Lightyear’s purple-and-white gear. And for school or play, don’t miss the Lotso Capsule Rubber — a gumball-style eraser set that’s as fun to twist as it is to use — plus the Buzz Water Bottle (780ml) to keep your little adventurer hydrated all day long.
Disney Joy for Every Familyhan
From the fruity fun of Tsum Tsum to the friendship-filled world of Toy Story, MR.DIY brings beloved Disney classics closer to home for every Filipino household — blending imagination, practicality, and affordability for every Filipino household.
So whether you’re a proud Disney collector or simply want to add a spark of happiness to your home, head to your nearest MR.DIY store today and start collecting these magical exciting products. Because at MR.DIY, there’s always room for fun, friendship, and a touch of wonder — all at ALWAYS LOW PRICES.
About MR.DIY
MR.DIY is the largest home improvement retailer with more than 5,000 stores across Southeast Asia including Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, India, Bangladesh, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Brunei, Cambodia, Vietnam and Poland. The home improvement retailer has dedicated itself to making a positive difference in the lives of its valued customers by offering convenience at all its stores nationwide.
All MR.DIY stores are managed directly and the company often works in collaboration with other mass merchandise retailers or owners of malls or shopfront properties. MR. D.I.Y. stores offer a wide selection of — approximately 18,000 SKUs — across 5 major categories, namely hardware; household and furnishing; electrical; stationery and sports equipment products; and others (comprising amongst others toys, car accessories, jewelry, and cosmetics).
The company strives to put customers first by operating an innovative business that is flexible when it comes to providing a wide variety of products, good quality, and value-for-money, holding true to the Company’s motto of “ALWAYS LOW PRICES”. Visit www.mrdiy.com/ph/ and our official social media accounts at Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for more details. PR