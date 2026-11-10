DMSFI honors healthcare partners, highlights community mission at 50th anniversary

THE Davao Medical School Foundation, Inc. (DMSFI) recognized the contributions of its government, corporate, and healthcare partners during its 11th Partners Year-End Assembly on October 16, 2026, underscoring the importance of institutional collaboration in advancing medical education, healthcare services, and community development as the institution marked its 50th founding anniversary
The gathering carried the theme “50 Years, A Golden Journey of Excellence: Recognizing DMSFI Partners Who Make Healthcare Possible.” DMSFI President Atty. Alberto Rafael L. Aportadera expressed appreciation to the institution’s partners for their continued support, emphasizing that their contributions extend beyond institutional operations to the communities served by DMSFI.
“You will always remember that all your efforts have been for the good of our community,” Aportadera said in his welcome address, recognizing the collective efforts of organizations and individuals that have supported the institution throughout the years.
Aportadera also used the occasion to provide a broader understanding of DMSFI’s institutional mission, explaining that its work extends beyond medical education. He identified four interconnected components of the institution: medical education, the Center for Research and Development, its training hospital, and the Institute of Primary Health Care. These components, he explained, collectively support the development of healthcare professionals, clinical training, research initiatives, and community-based healthcare services.
He emphasized that the institution’s training hospital provides medical students with opportunities to develop their clinical competencies through patient care, while its primary healthcare initiatives bring students and healthcare professionals closer to the communities they are preparing to serve.
“Over the years, people have misconstrued what DMSFI is,” Aportadera said, explaining that the institution’s 50th anniversary provided an opportunity to introduce its broader functions and contributions to its partners.
The DMSFI president also shared the institution’s recent achievement in the October 2026 Physicians Licensure Examination (PLE), where its College of Medicine ranked fifth among the country’s top-performing medical schools. DMSFI graduate Dr. Keano Miguel Solomero Brion also secured fifth place nationwide with a rating of 94.33 percent, an accomplishment that added significance to the institution’s golden anniversary celebration.
Aportadera reiterated that DMSFI remains committed to producing healthcare professionals guided by its institutional core values of Faith in God, Integrity, Respect, and Excellence, which serve as the foundation of its approach to medical education and community service.
The assembly also featured a presentation of new healthcare service packages by DMSFI Ancillary Director and Administrative Officer Agatha Laarni C. Lacuna, alongside a guest address by Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) Regional Office XI Vice President Atty. Harvey L. Carredo.
A major portion of the program was dedicated to recognizing government agencies, health maintenance organizations (HMOs), corporate medical coordinators, and other institutional partners for their contributions to healthcare delivery. Among the distinctions were recognitions for efficient letter of authorization approvals, prompt reconciliation processing, patient referrals, customer service, and active coordination with healthcare providers.
DMSFI also included a 20 Years Partnership Award in its recognition program, acknowledging the importance of sustained institutional relationships in supporting healthcare services and strengthening cooperation among medical institutions and partner organizations.
As DMSFI commemorated five decades since its establishment in 1976, Aportadera emphasized that the institution’s progress has been shaped not only by its educational and healthcare programs but also by the organizations and individuals that continue to support its mission. The annual assembly served as an occasion to acknowledge these contributions and reaffirm the institution’s commitment to developing competent healthcare professionals while extending quality medical services to the communities of Mindanao.