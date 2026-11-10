DMSFI honors healthcare partners, highlights community mission at 50th anniversary

Aportadera also used the occasion to provide a broader understanding of DMSFI’s institutional mission, explaining that its work extends beyond medical education. He identified four interconnected components of the institution: medical education, the Center for Research and Development, its training hospital, and the Institute of Primary Health Care. These components, he explained, collectively support the development of healthcare professionals, clinical training, research initiatives, and community-based healthcare services.

He emphasized that the institution’s training hospital provides medical students with opportunities to develop their clinical competencies through patient care, while its primary healthcare initiatives bring students and healthcare professionals closer to the communities they are preparing to serve.

“Over the years, people have misconstrued what DMSFI is,” Aportadera said, explaining that the institution’s 50th anniversary provided an opportunity to introduce its broader functions and contributions to its partners.

The DMSFI president also shared the institution’s recent achievement in the October 2026 Physicians Licensure Examination (PLE), where its College of Medicine ranked fifth among the country’s top-performing medical schools. DMSFI graduate Dr. Keano Miguel Solomero Brion also secured fifth place nationwide with a rating of 94.33 percent, an accomplishment that added significance to the institution’s golden anniversary celebration.

Aportadera reiterated that DMSFI remains committed to producing healthcare professionals guided by its institutional core values of Faith in God, Integrity, Respect, and Excellence, which serve as the foundation of its approach to medical education and community service.