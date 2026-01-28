Dog Museum: Creating a niche museum

The exhibits were a collection of stories about dogs that had been part of families, lives, and milestones. Some were funny, some quietly heartbreaking, all of them familiar to anyone who has ever loved a dog. As an artist and writer, I found myself slowing down, reading everything. As a teacher, I thought, ‘This is storytelling, just in a different form.’

And because it was Christmas season, there was a tree decorated with dog ornaments. Tiny paws, bones, little dog figures peeking out from branches. It was impossible not to smile. Cute? Yes. But more than that — it felt personal, like being invited into someone’s living room rather than a museum.

Standing there, I couldn’t help but compare it to home.

If Cape Town can create a niche museum like this, what more can we do in the Philippines? We are not lacking in dog stories. In fact, we have two officially recognized endemic breeds — the Asong Pinoy (Aspin) and the Witch Dog. Our dogs are not just pets; they are companions, guardians, survivors, and sometimes even symbols of resilience.

We’ve had viral dog stories like Kabang, who became a global icon of bravery. We have historic representations, too — like José Rizal’s sculpture A Mother’s Revenge, where a dog plays a powerful symbolic role. Imagine these stories gathered in one space. Not polished. Not overproduced. Just told well.

Is it replicable here?

Absolutely.

What the Dog Museum in Cape Town could improve on — at least from a visitor’s perspective — would be more audio-visual elements and, honestly, more merchandise. People love taking a piece of a story home. But even without these, the heart of the museum worked because it understood one thing: niche museums thrive on emotion, not scale.

It takes a bit of imagination and a lot of stories. And that, I think, is something we already have in abundance.

We often assume museums must be grand, academic, or expensive. But sometimes, all you need is a clear idea, a focused theme, and the courage to say, ‘This story matters.’

Whether it’s dogs, food, textiles, or everyday heroes — niche museums invite people to care.

Walking out of the Dog Museum, I felt oddly hopeful. If a small collection of dog memories could move strangers from around the world, then surely, we can do the same — telling our own stories, in our own way, with wagging tails and all.

And yes — we can do this.