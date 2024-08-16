Dusit Davao Hotels and Resort present feast of flavors, exclusive room deals for Kadayawan 2024

In celebration of the vibrant Kadayawan Festival, Dusit Davao Hotels and Resort is excited to present a feast of flavors that celebrates the rich cultural heritage and abundant harvest of Davao City. Guests are invited to indulge in the “Feast of Flavors,” a culinary journey featuring the finest Filipino delicacies at Madayaw Cafe, exclusive Kadayawan-themed cocktails at Benjarong Bar and Restaurant. Dusit Thani Residence Davao and Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation are offering special room deals to elevate the guests’ Kadayawan experience.

At the heart of this festive celebration is Madayaw Café’s Kadayawan Dinner Buffet, set to dazzle diners on August 16 and 17, 2024 (Friday and Saturday), from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. For only Php 1,600 per person, guests can savor a sumptuous spread of Filipino favorites infused with the unique flavors of Davao. From traditional dishes to innovative takes on local cuisine, the buffet is a tribute to the city’s culinary diversity and the season’s abundance.

In addition to this exceptional culinary experience, Benjarong Bar and Restaurant will present four specially curated Kadayawan-themed cocktails from August 12 to 31, 2024: Golden Pillow, Lumad, Indak-Indak, and Bagobo.