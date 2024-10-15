Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort opens Davao Food and Wine Festival 2024

As the sun dipped beneath the horizon, guests were welcomed with cocktails from Sula while awaiting the opening of the event at Tamsi Hall. At 6 p.m., the doors opened, revealing an immersive culinary experience curated by the talented chefs of Roots Siargao, blending local flavors with sustainable ingredients.

The event was officially opened by Davao Food and Wine Chair, Ms. Carmina del Rosario, who warmly welcomed the attendees. She highlighted that the Davao Food and Wine Festival 2024 is a “culinary journey honoring Davao’s culinary excellence,” and led a toast to an evening dedicated to nurturing roots and culinary diversity.

Mr. Tomas P. Lorenzo, President of Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation (TLDC), followed with a heartfelt message, emphasizing that this was the second time Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort had hosted renowned chefs, and underscored the fact that guests come not just for the breathtaking views, but also for the extraordinary food, saying, “At Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort, we are as much about the culinary experience and its quality as we are about our beachside luxury.”