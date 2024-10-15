Lifestyle

Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort opens Davao Food and Wine Festival 2024

With ‘Island Flavors: Culinary Collective by Dusit x Roots Siargao’
The wines, sponsored by Davao Food and Wine Merchant, are carefully selected to complement each dish and are ready to be served.
The wines, sponsored by Davao Food and Wine Merchant, are carefully selected to complement each dish and are ready to be served. (Contributed photo)
Published on

Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort proudly hosted the grand opening of the highly anticipated Davao Food and Wine Festival 2024. The event, titled “Island Flavors: Culinary Collective by Dusit x Roots Siargao,” set the stage for an evening of culinary artistry, sustainability, and cultural celebration. Partnering with Roots Siargao, the evening showcased a seven-course dining experience with wine pairing, exemplifying Dusit International’s commitment to quality, excellence, and sustainability.

An elegant and tropical tablescape curated by Dusit Thani team and Amakan Design set the stage for the Davao Food and Wine Festival's opening event at Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort. Thoughtfully arranged, this sophisticated setting promises an unforgettable dining experience, perfectly blending an earthy vibe with culinary excellence.
An elegant and tropical tablescape curated by Dusit Thani team and Amakan Design set the stage for the Davao Food and Wine Festival's opening event at Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort. Thoughtfully arranged, this sophisticated setting promises an unforgettable dining experience, perfectly blending an earthy vibe with culinary excellence. (Contributed photo)

As the sun dipped beneath the horizon, guests were welcomed with cocktails from Sula while awaiting the opening of the event at Tamsi Hall. At 6 p.m., the doors opened, revealing an immersive culinary experience curated by the talented chefs of Roots Siargao, blending local flavors with sustainable ingredients.

The event was officially opened by Davao Food and Wine Chair, Ms. Carmina del Rosario, who warmly welcomed the attendees. She highlighted that the Davao Food and Wine Festival 2024 is a “culinary journey honoring Davao’s culinary excellence,” and led a toast to an evening dedicated to nurturing roots and culinary diversity.

Mr. Tomas P. Lorenzo, President of Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation (TLDC), followed with a heartfelt message, emphasizing that this was the second time Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort had hosted renowned chefs, and underscored the fact that guests come not just for the breathtaking views, but also for the extraordinary food, saying, “At Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort, we are as much about the culinary experience and its quality as we are about our beachside luxury.”

Distinguished guests gathered at the Davao Food and Wine Festival's opening dinner, including Ms. Yvette Fernandez of Robb Report, Ms. Wit Holganza, Mr. Raffy del Rosario, Mr. Tomas P. Lorenzo (CEO of TLDC), Mark Rivera of Sula, Ms. Thanthita Nithimetheesanont, Mr. Bobby Horrigan, and Mr. Vernon Carandang, co-owner of Sula. Their presence added to the evening’s elegance and significance at Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort.
Distinguished guests gathered at the Davao Food and Wine Festival's opening dinner, including Ms. Yvette Fernandez of Robb Report, Ms. Wit Holganza, Mr. Raffy del Rosario, Mr. Tomas P. Lorenzo (CEO of TLDC), Mark Rivera of Sula, Ms. Thanthita Nithimetheesanont, Mr. Bobby Horrigan, and Mr. Vernon Carandang, co-owner of Sula. Their presence added to the evening’s elegance and significance at Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort.(Contributed photo)
Media partners gathered in style for the highly anticipated Davao Food and Wine Opening at Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort. Among those in attendance were Ms.Tarryn Navarro of The Scoop Asia, Ms.Jhei Manzanero, Assistant Director of Marketing for Dusit Davao Hotels and Resort, Ms.Danah Gutierrez of Metro Magazine, influencer Ms.Stacy Gutierrez, and Mr. Kenneth Ong of The Daily Tribune. This prestigious event set the tone for an exciting celebration of culinary excellence.
Media partners gathered in style for the highly anticipated Davao Food and Wine Opening at Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort. Among those in attendance were Ms.Tarryn Navarro of The Scoop Asia, Ms.Jhei Manzanero, Assistant Director of Marketing for Dusit Davao Hotels and Resort, Ms.Danah Gutierrez of Metro Magazine, influencer Ms.Stacy Gutierrez, and Mr. Kenneth Ong of The Daily Tribune. This prestigious event set the tone for an exciting celebration of culinary excellence.(Contributed photo)

Ricardo Miranda de Sousa, representing Roots Siargao, shared the story behind the Roots movement and its dedication to sustainability, remarking, “Our mission is to serve food that is not only flavorful but rooted in sustainability and the nourishment of both body and soul.”

Roots Siargao Team beams with pride after a successful event! From left: Filippo Turrini, Marina Castaneda Matos, Ines Matos, and Ricardo Miranda de Sousa.
Roots Siargao Team beams with pride after a successful event! From left: Filippo Turrini, Marina Castaneda Matos, Ines Matos, and Ricardo Miranda de Sousa.(Contributed photo)

The seven-course meal that followed celebrated the best of local produce and craftsmanship. 

A refined presentation of Tartar with Wild Herbs and Duck Egg, featuring the freshest catch of the day, vibrant wild herbs, and a rich duck egg yolk, showcasing the exquisite flavors of the region.
A refined presentation of Tartar with Wild Herbs and Duck Egg, featuring the freshest catch of the day, vibrant wild herbs, and a rich duck egg yolk, showcasing the exquisite flavors of the region.(Contributed photo)
Guests savored a dish of Filipino Wagyu short ribs paired with mole and langka during the event.
Guests savored a dish of Filipino Wagyu short ribs paired with mole and langka during the event. (Contributed photo)
Sula joins us as the official cocktail sponsor, unveiling their premium liqueurs—coconut, dark chocolate, and coffee.
Sula joins us as the official cocktail sponsor, unveiling their premium liqueurs—coconut, dark chocolate, and coffee. (Contributed photo)
Indulging in the night’s sweet finale: Cacao & Lubi Crumble with Malagos Farm’s finest cacao, served in a cacao husk. Pure decadence!
Indulging in the night’s sweet finale: Cacao & Lubi Crumble with Malagos Farm’s finest cacao, served in a cacao husk. Pure decadence! (Contributed photo)
Guest dive into Roots' next signature dish of the evening—Lazy Raviolonne with blue swimming crab, banana flower from Agriya, and fresh pasta.
Guest dive into Roots' next signature dish of the evening—Lazy Raviolonne with blue swimming crab, banana flower from Agriya, and fresh pasta.(Contributed photo)

Highlights included:

● Roots & Dip: Featuring Salvaro, goat cheese from Noble Goat Farm, and ube.

● Tartar, Duck Egg, and Davao Wild Herbs: A creative dish with catch of the day, wild herbs, and duck eggs from Agriya.

● Breads and Butter: Made with breads from Grateful Bread, ampalaya oil, and goat burnt butter from Malagos Farm.

● Ceviche: Crafted from the freshest catch of the day, coconut tiger milk from Lubi, and singkamas.

● Lazy Raviolone: Blue swimming crab, banana flowers from Agriya, and fresh pasta.

● Wagyu and Mole: Filipino Wagyu short ribs from Kitayama Farm, mole, and langka.

● Cacao and Lubi Crumble: A decadent dessert with Namelaka, cacao husk from Gran Verde Farm, and chocolates from Malagos Farm.

Each course was expertly paired with wines sponsored by Philippine Wine Merchants, enhancing the dining experience. Music, lively conversation, and laughter filled the evening as guests connected over the vibrant flavors and exceptional atmosphere curated by Dusit Thani Lubi and Roots Siargao.

Guests raising their glasses of tuba to unforgettable evening of flavors and great company.
Guests raising their glasses of tuba to unforgettable evening of flavors and great company.(Contributed photo)

Bobby Horrigan, owner’s representative, concluded the event by expressing heartfelt gratitude to all attendees for joining at Lubi and making the occasion a success. He extended his thanks for their unwavering support and participation.

The event aligned with Dusit International’s “Food for Thought” and “Farm to Table” initiatives, which focus on sustainability and the promotion of culinary arts through engaging and revenue-generating activities. It served as a testament to Dusit’s commitment to nurturing a sustainable food future while celebrating local flavors and culinary talent.

Key personnel and the Roots Siargao team celebrate the successful conclusion of the Davao Food and Wine Festival at Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort. Pictured from left to right: Carlos de Guzman of Mr. Conchinillo, owners’ representative Bobby Horrigan, Carmina del Rosario (Chair of Davao Food and Wine Festival), Kate Anzani, Mr. Tomas Lorenzo, Filippo Turrini and Ines Matos of Roots Siargao, Monica Lorenzo (Business Development Manager of TLDC), Christoph Kuch (Cluster GM of Dusit Davao Hotels and Resorts, and Jhei Manzanero, Asst. Director of Marketing for Dusit Davao Hotels and Resorts.
Key personnel and the Roots Siargao team celebrate the successful conclusion of the Davao Food and Wine Festival at Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort. Pictured from left to right: Carlos de Guzman of Mr. Conchinillo, owners’ representative Bobby Horrigan, Carmina del Rosario (Chair of Davao Food and Wine Festival), Kate Anzani, Mr. Tomas Lorenzo, Filippo Turrini and Ines Matos of Roots Siargao, Monica Lorenzo (Business Development Manager of TLDC), Christoph Kuch (Cluster GM of Dusit Davao Hotels and Resorts, and Jhei Manzanero, Asst. Director of Marketing for Dusit Davao Hotels and Resorts.(Contributed photo)

The evening was graced by representatives from the Davao Food and Wine Festival, the Lorenzo Family, Dusit Davao Hotels and Resort’s Cluster General Manager Christoph Kuch, media partners, and representatives from EastWest Bank, along with valued partners and sponsors.

As part of the month-long Davao Food and Wine Festival 2024, Dusit Davao will host additional events, including the Benjarong Thai Masterclass on October 8, 2024, with Chef Piya Suthasiri, and the Chinese Cantonese Dinner on October 24, 2024. These events reflect Dusit’s enduring dedication to not only promoting tourism but also elevating the culinary scene with a focus on quality, excellence, and sustainability.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph