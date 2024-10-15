Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort opens Davao Food and Wine Festival 2024

Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort proudly hosted the grand opening of the highly anticipated Davao Food and Wine Festival 2024. The event, titled “Island Flavors: Culinary Collective by Dusit x Roots Siargao,” set the stage for an evening of culinary artistry, sustainability, and cultural celebration. Partnering with Roots Siargao, the evening showcased a seven-course dining experience with wine pairing, exemplifying Dusit International’s commitment to quality, excellence, and sustainability.
As the sun dipped beneath the horizon, guests were welcomed with cocktails from Sula while awaiting the opening of the event at Tamsi Hall. At 6 p.m., the doors opened, revealing an immersive culinary experience curated by the talented chefs of Roots Siargao, blending local flavors with sustainable ingredients.
The event was officially opened by Davao Food and Wine Chair, Ms. Carmina del Rosario, who warmly welcomed the attendees. She highlighted that the Davao Food and Wine Festival 2024 is a “culinary journey honoring Davao’s culinary excellence,” and led a toast to an evening dedicated to nurturing roots and culinary diversity.
Mr. Tomas P. Lorenzo, President of Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation (TLDC), followed with a heartfelt message, emphasizing that this was the second time Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort had hosted renowned chefs, and underscored the fact that guests come not just for the breathtaking views, but also for the extraordinary food, saying, “At Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort, we are as much about the culinary experience and its quality as we are about our beachside luxury.”
Ricardo Miranda de Sousa, representing Roots Siargao, shared the story behind the Roots movement and its dedication to sustainability, remarking, “Our mission is to serve food that is not only flavorful but rooted in sustainability and the nourishment of both body and soul.”
The seven-course meal that followed celebrated the best of local produce and craftsmanship.
Highlights included:
● Roots & Dip: Featuring Salvaro, goat cheese from Noble Goat Farm, and ube.
● Tartar, Duck Egg, and Davao Wild Herbs: A creative dish with catch of the day, wild herbs, and duck eggs from Agriya.
● Breads and Butter: Made with breads from Grateful Bread, ampalaya oil, and goat burnt butter from Malagos Farm.
● Ceviche: Crafted from the freshest catch of the day, coconut tiger milk from Lubi, and singkamas.
● Lazy Raviolone: Blue swimming crab, banana flowers from Agriya, and fresh pasta.
● Wagyu and Mole: Filipino Wagyu short ribs from Kitayama Farm, mole, and langka.
● Cacao and Lubi Crumble: A decadent dessert with Namelaka, cacao husk from Gran Verde Farm, and chocolates from Malagos Farm.
Each course was expertly paired with wines sponsored by Philippine Wine Merchants, enhancing the dining experience. Music, lively conversation, and laughter filled the evening as guests connected over the vibrant flavors and exceptional atmosphere curated by Dusit Thani Lubi and Roots Siargao.
Bobby Horrigan, owner’s representative, concluded the event by expressing heartfelt gratitude to all attendees for joining at Lubi and making the occasion a success. He extended his thanks for their unwavering support and participation.
The event aligned with Dusit International’s “Food for Thought” and “Farm to Table” initiatives, which focus on sustainability and the promotion of culinary arts through engaging and revenue-generating activities. It served as a testament to Dusit’s commitment to nurturing a sustainable food future while celebrating local flavors and culinary talent.
The evening was graced by representatives from the Davao Food and Wine Festival, the Lorenzo Family, Dusit Davao Hotels and Resort’s Cluster General Manager Christoph Kuch, media partners, and representatives from EastWest Bank, along with valued partners and sponsors.
As part of the month-long Davao Food and Wine Festival 2024, Dusit Davao will host additional events, including the Benjarong Thai Masterclass on October 8, 2024, with Chef Piya Suthasiri, and the Chinese Cantonese Dinner on October 24, 2024. These events reflect Dusit’s enduring dedication to not only promoting tourism but also elevating the culinary scene with a focus on quality, excellence, and sustainability.