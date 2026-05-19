Eating more veggies and fruits Linked to higher risk of lung cancer?

Dear Dr. Fritz,

In recent news, it was reported that eating more veggies and fruits is linked to a higher risk of Lung Cancer. It is surmised that this could be due to pesticides. What is your take on this issue?

Thanks for your reply. God bless.

Blanca P.

Dear Blanca P.,

That is indeed a startling report that seems to flip traditional nutritional advice on its head. The study you are referring to was presented just a few weeks ago (April 2026) at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting.

It’s a classic example of why we look for "obstacles to cure" even in seemingly perfect lifestyles. Here is a breakdown of that study and how to interpret these counterintuitive findings.

The Findings: The "Healthy" Diet Paradox

Researchers from USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center looked at young non-smokers (under age 50) diagnosed with lung cancer. Surprisingly, these patients scored significantly higher on the Healthy Eating Index (HEI) than the general population—meaning they were eating more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains than average.

• Higher Intake: The lung cancer patients averaged 4.3 servings of dark green vegetables and legumes per day, compared to the U.S. average of 3.6 servings.

• Demographics: The trend was particularly notable in young women, who tended to have higher produce consumption than men in the same age group.

The Pesticide Hypothesis

The lead investigator, Dr. Jorge Nieva, speculated that the culprit isn't the food itself, but the pesticide residues found on commercially produced (non-organic) versions of these "healthy" staples.

• Bio-Accumulation: Commercially grown fruits, vegetables, and whole grains often carry higher pesticide residues than meat, dairy, or even some processed foods.

Opps! We are out of space for now. Let me continue this in my next episode. Until then!

Dr. Fritz

(Dr./Atty. Fritz Legarde Espedilla is an aesthetic dermatologist and surgeon, pharmacist, clinical sexologist, and a lawyer. She is also trained in hypnotherapy and Medical Acupuncture and holds a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine degree, specializing in Integrative Medicine. She has been in the broadcast media for more than a decade and has written a book based on her 15-year stint with her radio program, “Healthy is Sexy Secrets ni Dr. Fritz.”. For your questions, you may send them to Dear Dr. Fritz, c/o Sunstar- Davao Publishing Inc., Door 11, Ebro-Pelayo Building 1, Juan Luna St., Barangay 29-C, Davao City, or you may email them to dokatlaw@gmail.com. If you don’t wish your letter to be published, we regret that we cannot answer them. Thank you for your understanding.)