Get ready for a spectacular celebration of culinary creativity as the Davao Food and Wine Festival returns, now on its second year, taking place from October 4 to October 27. The theme, "Embark on a Culinary Journey: An Adventure of Gastronomy," highlights the richness of Davao's culinary scene and showcases the best of Philippine and Mindanao cuisine. Featuring a dynamic lineup of local and international chefs, the festival will immerse guests in an exploration of flavors inspired by the region’s abundant resources, diversity, and innovation.
Supported by the Department of Tourism, Davao City Government, Cebu Pacific Airlines, East West Bank, Likha Residences Davao, The Mindanao Butchers, VNT Trade and Supply, Philippine Wine Merchants, and The Scoop Asia, the Davao Food and Wine Festival continues to establish the city as a top culinary destination. This month-long event promises a series of unforgettable dining experiences, masterclasses, and collaborations with renowned chefs locally and from around the Philippines.
EVENTS AND WHAT TO LOOK FORWARD TO:
October 4 | Nurturing Roots: A Journey Through Davao's Biodiversity
Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort | 6 p.m.
Embark on a gastronomic journey inspired by Davao’s rich biodiversity. International chefs Filippo Turrini, Marina Castañeda Matos, Ines Castañeda Matos, and Ricardo Miranda de Sousa, the founders of ROOTS Siargao, craft a menu showcasing the region’s local produce and diverse flavors. These chefs have honed their skills at Central, Lima, one of the best restaurants in the world. They bring that expertise to create a dining experience that celebrates both global techniques and the unique essence of Davao’s culinary landscape.
October 5 & 6 | Coffee & Cacao Experience
Abreeza Ayala Mall | Mall Hours
Brought by the collaboration of Gulf Coast Coffee x Equilibrium, this event invites you to explore the perfect blend of coffee and cacao, two of Davao's most prized commodities. This event features tastings and demonstrations by Vernon Carandang and Mark Rivera, founders and owners of Sula, as well as Treena Tecson of True Chocolate PH, who specializes in bean-to-bar chocolate. Christian Valdes will be judging and selling his artisanal chocolates, alongside other experts like Wit Holganza and Shiela Reyes Lao of Cacao Culture, all of whom will showcase how these ingredients elevate local cuisine.
October 5 | Palettes & Pairings: Conversations in Art, Food, and Cocktails
Galerie Raphael, Azuela Cove | 5:30 PM
A fusion of culinary arts and visual creativity awaits. Mixologist Carlos Mangcupang of Taste of Home and @gaydrinkingwithcarlos, Chef Alex Sebastian of Robata Davao, Vic Secuya, alongside Shiela Reyes Lao and Mark Rivera, pair vibrant dishes and cocktails, elevating the evening’s gallery showcase. The event will also feature a live painting session, accompanied by beats from DJ Caloy Santos, adding a dynamic layer of artistry to the immersive dining experience.
October 6 | Pilgrim Goes Wild
Pilgrim Restaurant | 4 PM
Chefs Andrew Malarky of Wild Siargao and Jeramie Go of Pilgrim present an adventurous, rustic outdoor cooking experience. Expect rugged, open-fire techniques with bold, wild flavors set in an immersive setting of the mountain skies.
October 8 | Chef's Table: Benjarong Master Class
Dusit Thani Davao | 2 PM
Chef Piya Suthasiri, head chef of Benjarong in Dusit Thani Davao, brings Thai-inspired farm-to-fire cooking to the forefront in this intimate masterclass. Guests will explore the nuances of Southeast Asian flavors through traditional and contemporary techniques. As an added bonus, for every ticket purchased, two companions can join to eat for free, making this a great opportunity to share this unique culinary experience with friends or family.
October 9 | The Art of Tea: Kitto x Dilmah
KITTO Cafe | 3 PM
An afternoon of exquisite tea pairings awaits, led by Mia Pineda, Ria Santos, and Caloy Santos, offering a curated menu of Dilmah Teas complemented by unique bites and treats. The event will also feature Dilmah Tea expert, Ms. Luisa Tonelada, who will guide guests through the finer points of tea selection and pairing, enhancing the tasting experience with her knowledge and expertise.
October 10 | Hey Franco! A Tasting Experience
Hey Monday! Deli, Poblacion | Lunch & Dinner
On October 10, two cool concepts collide into one experience! This collaboration between Nikki Del Mundo, Louise Plasencia of Hey! Monday Deli, and Chef Miko Calo of Taqueria Franco, is all about blending contemporary techniques with the reimagined concept of taqueria-style cuisine. Taqueria Franco, a well-known spot led by Chef Miko, offers an innovative take on traditional taqueria, showcasing bold flavors with a modern twist. To elevate this event, Chef Toogy and his team of two, along with the Franco Mixologist, will join, bringing their expertise to create an exciting fusion of taqueria and deli-style elements.
October 11 | Vines & Wheels
Wine World | 6 PM
Experience a sommelier-led wine pairing event featuring Chef Annie Cacho-Garcia of Ristorante Spirale and Artisana, Sommelier Meg, and Olive Puentespina of Malagos Cheeses. Chef Annie will craft inventive dishes using the exquisite cheeses of Ms. Olive, perfectly paired with expertly curated wines, creating a memorable culinary journey that highlights the richness of local flavors.
October 12 | A Wine Affair
Davao Wines | 6 PM
Chefs Brandon Santos and Joel Rodriguez take control of Davao Wines’ kitchen for one night presenting a special menu that highlights their culinary skills in an engaging and interactive dining experience.
October 13 | Flames & Beats
Park Inn by Radisson Davao | 6 PM
A night of BBQ, beats, and brews hosted by Chefs Jayme Natividad, Axel Zurita, Vance Bolivar, and Tommy Shubert. Expect a lively evening which will be held at Park Inn by Radisson Davao filled with smoky flavors paired with music.
October 16 | KASA MISA: 4 Hands Dinner
Misa Dining & Listening Room | 6 PM
Chefs Aaron Isip of Kasa Palma and Jerico Dela Cruz of Misa are joining forces for a special four-hands dinner. At Kasa Palma, Chef Aaron is renowned for his innovative approach to Filipino cuisine, incorporating French techniques with influences from Filipino, Latin, and Southeast Asian flavors. Meanwhile, Chef Jerico’s Misa is celebrated for its modern take on Japanese cuisine, where traditional elements meet contemporary flair. Together, they promise a distinctive dining experience, blending their unique culinary styles into a fusion of flavors.
October 17 | Overtime: Downtown Davao’s Third Places and Hidden Gems
Takipsilim Bar DVO | 6 / 9 PM
An exclusive dinner featuring bites by Chef Gelo Barreto of Chiang Mai Superstar, and cocktails by Distileria Limtuaco. Guests will experience beautifully crafted cocktails paired with dishes that will open up a new appreciation for the balance of flavors, also paying homage to the gritty but lively nature of Southeast Asian cities. Expect thoughtfully composed plates that are inspired by Davao and Bangkok’s street food and nightlife culture, paired with expertly mixed drinks, creating a fusion of food, drinks, and new experiences.
October 19 | Goodfellas: The Sip, Slice & Spin Bash
Waterfront Insular Hotel | 6 PM
Goodfellas presents: The Sip, Slice, and Spin Bash — an exciting night of pizza, drinks, and music. Join Chef Cesare Brescia as he features his expertly crafted pizzas paired with refreshing drinks. The night will come alive with music from DJ Julian and expertly mixed cocktails by Mixologist Arnel Abonales, creating the perfect atmosphere for a fun, food-filled night!
October 24 | A Fusion of East Meets West
Dusit Thani Davao | 6 PM
Sponsored by East West Bank, this event celebrates Chinese cuisine with a modern twist. Guests will enjoy an exclusive and modern Chinese degustation with expertly crafted dishes paired with fine wines. The curated menu masterfully bridges traditional and contemporary culinary elements, offering a refined take on modern Chinese cuisine complemented by carefully selected wine pairings for an elevated dining experience.
October 25-27 | SM Street Food Collective
SM Lanang Premier | 10 AM
This three-day street food festival will showcase the best of Davao’s local and homegrown restaurants that we all grew up with, along with top street food vendors, offering a diverse array of local and international flavors. Set in a vibrant, open-air market to enjoy the casual, lively atmosphere.
October 26 | Discovery Degustation
Discovery Samal | 6 PM
Marking the grand finale of the Davao Food and Wine Festival 2024, this special three-hands dinner brings together Chefs JJ Sycip, Rhea Sycip, and Luis Chikiamco for an unforgettable culinary experience. The collaborative menu will take diners on a gastronomic journey, showcasing intricate flavors and artistic presentations, making this closing night a true celebration of culinary artistry. PR