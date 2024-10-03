Embark on a culinary journey

October 5 & 6 | Coffee & Cacao Experience

Abreeza Ayala Mall | Mall Hours

Brought by the collaboration of Gulf Coast Coffee x Equilibrium, this event invites you to explore the perfect blend of coffee and cacao, two of Davao's most prized commodities. This event features tastings and demonstrations by Vernon Carandang and Mark Rivera, founders and owners of Sula, as well as Treena Tecson of True Chocolate PH, who specializes in bean-to-bar chocolate. Christian Valdes will be judging and selling his artisanal chocolates, alongside other experts like Wit Holganza and Shiela Reyes Lao of Cacao Culture, all of whom will showcase how these ingredients elevate local cuisine.