Erection problem

Dear Donny of Cabaguio,

In your problem, I would recommend a total workup, such as looking at your cholesterol, blood pressure, heart rate, and blood sugar. With this, we will also look at the other aspects of your life — your smoking and drinking habits and your relationship with your spouse.

Try also to take a look at the medications you are taking.

I am also thinking that maybe you have some leakage problems – so the blood doesn’t pool for a long time and returns immediately inside the body, instead of pooling in the genital area. This can make you unable to sustain your erection.

At this time, I suggest you use a silicone ring that will hold your penis and prevent the blood from returning immediately to the body. And if you don’t have it, you can use your fingers. Form it like a ring and tighten it around the neck of your penis, so that the blood does not return to the body immediately and the hardness of your penis would last longer.

Good luck!

Dr. Fritz

