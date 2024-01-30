Experience Dinagyang at the heartbeat of festivities

THE 2024 Dinagyang Festival is set to unfold this week and Ilonggos and visitors are in for a spectacle as Iloilo City is poised to entertain guests with its diverse culture and talents that will surely send the party mode on.
Afterall, Dinagyang is a Hiligaynon term for Merrymaking. The festival is a perfect representation of the Ilonggos zest for life’s adventures and resilience amidst the challenges.
The private sector’s support has been a major force in making the Dinagyang a success through the years. SM City Iloilo, a major corporate partner of the Iloilo City government, has lined up various events as it transforms into the heartbeat of the festivities, playing host to the most exciting events of the festival.
‘AweSM Iloilo’
With its AweSM Iloilo campaign, SM City Iloilo is set to be a core venue of activities that celebrate Iloilo. In fact, it will mount a Grand Iloilo Food Festival (Jan. 24 to 28) and Batchoy Festival (Jan. 25 to 28). The foodfest will showcase a wide variety of the most celebrated Ilonggo food, making the mall a culinary focal point complementing Iloilo City’s distinction as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy.
Celebrating culture and Ilonggo ingenuity
There will be Dinagyang Festival Costumes Exhibit (Jan. 17 to 28) and One Visayas Creative Expo 2024 (Jan. 22 to 28), a joint activity of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry Western Visayas and the Regional Development Council 6, showcasing the best products, destinations, and festivals of Region 6, 7 and 8. This is a treat for visitors, being dubbed as the biggest expo in the Visayas.
Festival frenzy
Meet and greet with Dinagyang Warriors (Jan. 25 to 28), AweSM street art displays at Southpoint in partnership with Museo Iloilo and Boysen, with the unveiling of the biggest wall mural in the country (Jan. 26 to 28), and the Dinagyang Warriors Parade (Jan. 25 to 28) and the Viva Music Festival with Ron Poe and JK Labajo (Jan. 27 to 28) promises a heart-pumping celebration for partygoers that will keep the Dinagyang vibe and spirit very much alive in the mall.
Spectacular displays
Visitors will be treated to The Tech and Creators Fair (Jan. 27 to 28), Drones and Fireworks Display (Jan. 26, 9 p.m.), and will be the main stage of the Dinagyang ILOmination (Jan. 26, 6 p.m.) grand launch, promises to give spectators the best view of the carousel-type event.
A haven for Dinagyang memories and keepsakes
Those who want to have a piece of Dinagyang can count on the Pasalubong Center in the mall where they can buy keepsakes to keep the memories of the festivities alive.
From T-shirts to Dinagyang dolls, and collectible mugs, memories of the celebration can be found at Fiesta Favorite Souvenirs, which also offers several vestiges of varied and exciting designs.
SM City Iloilo promotes the heritage of the Ilonggos by doing its share to promote sustainability, by giving a venue to local artisans and reach a wider audience.
Everyone is invited to a fun-filled Dinagyang 2024 as the Iloilo City Government together with its partners welcome visitors to experience the heart of AweSM Iloilo.