Exploring the Durian capital

In this year’s Kadayawan, Monthong is priced at ₱80 per kilo, while Arancillo ranges from ₱80 to ₱150 per kilo, depending on its size. Native Durian falls between ₱80 and ₱150 per kilo. Duyaya is set at ₱150 per kilo, D101 ranges from ₱180 to ₱200 per kilo, and D24 is available for ₱180 per kilo. Both Kob and Puyat are priced between ₱180 and ₱200 per kilo.

If it’s your first time trying Durian, there’s no need to worry — the vendors here are committed to offering you the best quality and variety.

In an interview, Eljohn Jamora, a Durian vendor with over 20 years of experience, recommends the ‘Puyat’ variety to first-time customers, describing its meat as “creamy and thick.” “Lami jud diri sa Davao, diri man gud tanan variety makita nimo (It’s really delicious here in Davao; you can find all the varieties here)," he added.

With 30 years of experience, Jason Sepe shares the common sentiments of his customers regarding Davao's Durians, stating, “Naay mga bisita diri moanhi, makaingon jud sila nga lahi ra jud ang Durian sa Davao compared sa Thailand ug laing lugar, mas lami jud daw ang Durian nato dinhi (There are visitors who come here and say that Durian in Davao is indeed different because, compared to Thailand and other places, they find our Durian here to be tastier).” He also mentioned that among all the varieties, the native Durian is their favorite.