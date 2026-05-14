Gala to the max as SM City Davao rolls out 3-Day Sale

The sale also comes with added perks for members of the SM Advantage Card and SM Prestige, who can enjoy an extra 10 percent discount and exclusive promos at select stores, including The SM Store, Surplus, Crocs, Miniso, and Our Home.

Beyond the discounts, the weekend sale brings the familiar buzz that many Dabawenyos look forward to — families dining out after shopping, barkadas hunting for deals together, and mallgoers turning an ordinary weekend into a mini summer getaway indoors.

Shoppers also get a chance to win a brand-new Suzuki Dzire GL CVT Hybrid through the mall’s electronic raffle promo. Customers can join by presenting at least P1,000 worth of receipts from participating stores at the redemption booth.

As temperatures continue to rise outdoors, many residents have also turned malls into convenient spaces not only for shopping but also for spending time with family and friends in comfort.

More details and promo updates are available through SM Davao’s social media pages and the SM Malls Online app. Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-255061, Series of 2026. PR