Get that Holiday glow at Prioré

The Holiday season is just around the corner and what better way to welcome it than by having healthy and glowing skin. Easier said than done, right?
In the heart of the Christmas buzz, taking care of your skin may seem like an added load to your long list of things you need to get done. Good thing, Prioré Beauty and Wellness got your back.
Get yourself Christmas-ready with Prioré Beauty and Wellness as it offers the best skin care for you. Not only does it keep your skin happy and healthy this Holiday season Prioré also takes care of your skin like a family.
Warm approach to its clients
With Prioré, it is safe to say that you are in good hands. From its doctors down to the first-rate services that this premier skincare clinic offers, you'll surely find your way back to Prioré after getting your treatment done the first time.
Prioré Director for Medical Operations Dr. Nessy Layug-Nunez said that at Prioré, they don't choose their clients. Rather, they treat everybody equally like a family.
"I don't know with other clinics but here, may [there is a] heart-to-heart approach and then we give out plans. For each patient, we have a plan for this duration so every time they come back, they're happy kasi nga [because], we don't push too much our treatments. It's like, kung ano lang kailangan, yun lang [we only give what is needed]. If ever they want more and they are interested and then they need it, that's the time we do the treatment. Kumbaga, walang sapilitan [there's no forcing things]," Layug-Nunez said.
She further stated that treating your patients like a family will make you gain their trust.
Knows what’s best for you
Prioré is not just your typical aesthetic clinic, it is a clinic that cares for you and your wellness. As SpectruMed Product Specialist Izza Marasigan said, Prioré offers top-notch services and machines, just like its newly-released upgraded Hydrafacial machine, Hydrafacial Syndeo.
“Hydrafacial machines use a vortex technology that helps suction the dead skin at the same time, releases different serums on top of the skin. Now, the serums have exfoliation. It also has a brightening and kind of skin lightening component," Doctor Layug-Nunez explained about how Hydrafacial machines work.
She added, "At the same time, it has hydration. So, the last one would be the hydration serum that would really help your skin. If ever you're using something at night, it will prepare your skin so that it would be easier for the medicines to go inside your skin."
True to its commitment to provide the best skincare treatment to its patients, assessing your skin conditions before doing the treatment is also one of its priorities.
To do that, Prioré uses Visia Skin Analysis, an imaging system to understand the conditions of the skin of its patients and whether they are suitable for Hydrafacial before doing the treatment. It also lets them craft a personalized skincare treatment for their patients for long-term benefit.
Enjoy Holiday Sale Promos
The month-long Pre-Holiday Glow promo ran until November 30 but if you were on a full schedule for the whole month of November, worry no more as Prioré will run a three-day Mega Sale starting December 1 to 3, offering up to 50% discount.
For inquiries, visit them from Mondays to Fridays at 119 Francisco St., Juna Subdivision, Davao City or contact them at 09177076350. DSCA