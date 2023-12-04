Get that Holiday glow at Prioré

With Prioré, it is safe to say that you are in good hands. From its doctors down to the first-rate services that this premier skincare clinic offers, you'll surely find your way back to Prioré after getting your treatment done the first time.

Prioré Director for Medical Operations Dr. Nessy Layug-Nunez said that at Prioré, they don't choose their clients. Rather, they treat everybody equally like a family.

"I don't know with other clinics but here, may [there is a] heart-to-heart approach and then we give out plans. For each patient, we have a plan for this duration so every time they come back, they're happy kasi nga [because], we don't push too much our treatments. It's like, kung ano lang kailangan, yun lang [we only give what is needed]. If ever they want more and they are interested and then they need it, that's the time we do the treatment. Kumbaga, walang sapilitan [there's no forcing things]," Layug-Nunez said.

She further stated that treating your patients like a family will make you gain their trust.

Knows what’s best for you

Prioré is not just your typical aesthetic clinic, it is a clinic that cares for you and your wellness. As SpectruMed Product Specialist Izza Marasigan said, Prioré offers top-notch services and machines, just like its newly-released upgraded Hydrafacial machine, Hydrafacial Syndeo.