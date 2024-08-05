Get that Kadayawan vibe!

The Kadayawan Festival season is here! Here are six activities to look forward to as we celebrate the 39th Kadayawan Festival:
PAG-ABLI SA KADAYAWAN (KADAYAWAN OPENING)
The opening of the 39th Kadayawan Festival marks the beginning of a month-long celebration. Once the City Mayor bangs the gong, the festival will officially commence. The 11 ethnolinguistic tribes will showcase their vibrant and colorful culture during the opening ceremony, where each tribe is represented by a Datu, tribal leaders, and their representative in the Hiyas sa Kadayawan.
The opening will include a celebration of the Moro and Lumad tribes' cultures. It will be held at Magsaysay Park, Davao City, where the Kadayawan festivities are centered. The Kadayawan Cultural Village will be a feast for the senses, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Davao City's 11 tribes - the Ata, Klata, Tagabawa, Ovu Manuvu, Matigsalog, Tausug, Sama, Iranun, Maguindanaoan, Maranao, and Kagan - each with its unique stories, dances, and craftsmanship on vibrant display.
2. HIYAS SA KADAYAWAN
The Hiyas sa Kadayawan is more than a showcase of the beauty of each tribe; it also highlights the advocacy of each Hiyas sa Kadayawan representative. This event aims to bring attention to the challenges faced by their tribes and celebrate the unique contributions of the eleven tribes throughout the city. Represented by eleven dedicated young women, the Hiyas sa Kadayawan share a common goal: preserving their cultural artistry and craftsmanship through education and the transmission of ancient customs to future generations. The coronation night for Hiyas sa Kadayawan 2024 will be held on August 16 at the RMC Petro Gazz Arena.
3. INDAK-INDAK SA KADALANAN
The Kadayawan Festival wouldn't be complete without the iconic street dance competition, the Indak-indak sa Kadalanan. Participants from across the Davao Region will gather to showcase their performances on the streets of Davao City, presenting dances that represent the eleven tribes of Davao. These creative performances weave stories about the cultural heritage of the tribes into vibrant street dances, offering a dynamic celebration of tradition and artistry.
4. PAMULAK SA KADALANAN
Another exciting event to anticipate during the Kadayawan season is the Pamulak sa Kadalanan, where the streets will be adorned with vibrant displays of flowers, fruits, and eagles—icons that symbolize the festival. This year, a parade of floats from across the Davao Region will showcase these elements. For the first time, the Indak-Indak sa Kadalanan and Pamulak sa Kadayawan will be held on the same day, making for an even more spectacular celebration.
5. DULA KADAYAWAN
This activity is dedicated exclusively to the eleven ethnolinguistic tribes of Davao City, celebrating their culture of camaraderie and unity through Dula Kadayawan. Dula Kadayawan is a highlight of the festival, showcasing traditional games from each tribe. The tribes come together at People’s Park to share in laughter, games, and customs, offering a vibrant display of their cultural heritage.
KONSIERTO KADAYAWAN
To entertain Dabawenyos during the Kadayawan Festival, the city government is inviting artists from Manila to serenade and bring joy to the Dabawenyos. Typically, these events feature popular OPM artists who showcase their talents and provide an enjoyable experience. While this event is usually the festival's final activity, this year it will take place on August 17, before the Indak-Indak sa Kadalanan and Pamulak sa Kadayawan.