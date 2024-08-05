Get that Kadayawan vibe!

The opening of the 39th Kadayawan Festival marks the beginning of a month-long celebration. Once the City Mayor bangs the gong, the festival will officially commence. The 11 ethnolinguistic tribes will showcase their vibrant and colorful culture during the opening ceremony, where each tribe is represented by a Datu, tribal leaders, and their representative in the Hiyas sa Kadayawan.

The opening will include a celebration of the Moro and Lumad tribes' cultures. It will be held at Magsaysay Park, Davao City, where the Kadayawan festivities are centered. The Kadayawan Cultural Village will be a feast for the senses, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Davao City's 11 tribes - the Ata, Klata, Tagabawa, Ovu Manuvu, Matigsalog, Tausug, Sama, Iranun, Maguindanaoan, Maranao, and Kagan - each with its unique stories, dances, and craftsmanship on vibrant display.



2. HIYAS SA KADAYAWAN