Getting better, getting faster

With its three-times zoom portrait feature, full high definition plus, and resolution at 2400x1080 for sharper images and clearer details, my subject's faces will surely be etched through eternity.

realme 12 5G uses a Samsung HM6 sensor -- a high level 108MP sensor that captures a lot of detail in scenes with a lot of light, but also uses pixel-binning technology to get clear photos at night or in the dark.

It has an 8MP Selfie Camera with a sensor size of 1/4 inch, a field of view (FOV) of 80 degrees, and an Aperture of f/2.0.

The latest version of realme also has a focal length of 25mm with video capture capabilities of up to 1080p @30fps.

It supports 3x In-Sensor Zoom (similar to the realme C67 and realme 12 Pro+ 5G) for taking clear photos both in the default Photo Mode and Portrait Mode in the Camera interface.