Getting better, getting faster

IN a world where everything needs to be presented nicely and fast, nothing is more reliable than a smartphone that possesses all the quality and features that you need.
I am always on the go, being a working mom with a job that requires me to take photos and present them either on paper or on social media. With this, I need a smartphone like no other.
Luckily, realme keeps innovating which answers everyone's needs for a smartphone.
The newly-released realme 12 5G boasts 108MP, giving clearer shots perfect for both paper and online. Its high-resolution camera captures portraits with a lot of detail of sceneries and faces.
With its three-times zoom portrait feature, full high definition plus, and resolution at 2400x1080 for sharper images and clearer details, my subject's faces will surely be etched through eternity.
realme 12 5G uses a Samsung HM6 sensor -- a high level 108MP sensor that captures a lot of detail in scenes with a lot of light, but also uses pixel-binning technology to get clear photos at night or in the dark.
It has an 8MP Selfie Camera with a sensor size of 1/4 inch, a field of view (FOV) of 80 degrees, and an Aperture of f/2.0.
The latest version of realme also has a focal length of 25mm with video capture capabilities of up to 1080p @30fps.
It supports 3x In-Sensor Zoom (similar to the realme C67 and realme 12 Pro+ 5G) for taking clear photos both in the default Photo Mode and Portrait Mode in the Camera interface.
Additionally, its 3x In-Sensor Zoom allows support for Cinematic 3x Portrait Mode with a 72mm focal length for an almost true-to-life POV when taking photos.
It also has Master Portrait Filters that realme has worked on with Claudio Miranda (Oscar Award Winner for Best In Cinematography and realme Invited Photography Master) that include Journey, Memory and Maverick.
realme 12 5G has a Cinematic Bokeh Algorithm that intelligently adjusts blurring and lighting to look more natural and textured. Its Aperture adjustments and AI Beautifications can also be updated in real time before taking the shot.
Aside from that, it also has a NightEye Engine to help with balancing shadows and highlights in the dark when taking photos for the best possible photo quality.
The newest smartphone model of realme is equipped with 7.69mm Trendy Watch Design inspired by trendy and fashionable watches. It has elements incorporated from the watch industry which include the Polished Sunburst Dial, 3D Jubilee Bracelet, and Polished PVD Edges.
With its slim form factor, having only a 7.69-millimeter width, and lightweight feature at only 188 grams, the problem of bulkiness is now history.
I also do not worry anymore about carrying a pouch or a bag for this phone since it's light and thin I can easily slip it into my pocket after use.
If you are keen on background details, its 6.72-inch large display, an FHD+ Resolution (2400x1080), and a 91.4% Screen-To-Body Ratio will help you scrutinize the details of the shots you took.
Its adaptive brightness also assures you of getting the right shot every time with its 6.7” 120Hz Sunlight Display and 800 Nits of brightness but goes as high as 950 Nits as peak in Sunlight Mode.
And what even more? I don't need to worry about charging it often because it has a six-level dynamic refresh rate that helps save power, is equipped with a 120Hz Refresh Rate, and a Touch Sampling Rate of 240Hz.
On static / still (45Hz); video playback (48Hz OR 50Hz); reading (60Hz), necessary apps and overall System UI (90Hz OR 120Hz), with its 5000mAh battery capacity, I can click and navigate the phone whenever I want without worrying of "low-bat".
Its 45W SUPERVOOC charge supports fast charging from 0% to 50% in 31 minutes, and up to 100% in 83 minutes, fine-tuned with charging algorithms.
It also has 38 Safety Protections and an intelligent Four Core Chip Protection for safe high-speed charging.
And about connectivity in areas where I am expected to deliver my deliverables, realme 12 5G supports Smart 5G, that intelligently switches between 4G and 5G networks according to which is stronger, as well as WiFi / 5G Network Overlay to help enhance network speed and stability.
realme 12 5G is a new and improved version of realme UI based on Android 14. Now having a more updated design and new features that are tailor-made for security, personalization, and performance.
It includes features launched alongside realme UI 5.0 such as File Dock & PhoneLink.
Its Mini Capsule 2.0 has an expanding animation from the front camera holepunch that shapes itself in a capsule with necessary info and the following features: charging and battery status; data usage; step tracking; weather notifications; event reminders; and music playback control
What's more amazing is that realme 12 5G is equipped with riding mode feature that places the device into “Riding Mode”, an exclusive suite or User Interface meant to prioritize the three "Modules”: Google Maps, Music, Google Dialer.
Designed for "riding” or travel scenarios to help enhance user experience, its 360-angle NFC allows for wireless transactions, but from varying angles of the device through NFC technology. It also has Hybrid SIM Tray that allows the option of using either two SIM cards or 1 SIM card and 1 microSD Card.
Its quality has undergone 320+ stringent tests inclusive of 200,000 times of clicking the power button / 200,000 times of clicking on the volume rocker buttons / 20,000 times of plugging and un-plugging the USB cable / temperature tests at -40°C ~ 75°C for 300 hours / long-term high temperature and high humidity at 65°C, 95%RH in 21 days.
Its storage is 8GB with a dynamic RAM Expansion of up to 12GB and 256GB ROM; has an external storage expandability of up to 2TB.
It also features IP54 Dust & Water Resistance, giving the assurance that small solid particles and accidental splashes will not damage the device severely. The device is water resistant but not waterproof so it is not submersible.
Not only that, its easy-handling feature having a boxier build and rounded corners helps me to shoot moments of relevance with ease and grace.
The new realme 12 5G is available in trendy colors of Woodland Green and Twilight Purple.