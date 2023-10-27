Goin’ Places all over again with Chef Ludwig’s Tamarind

IT’S been a while, I know. Since I resigned as editor-in-chief in 2018, I stopped my food article to let the young ones I left behind have free reign on what they want in the content. But food remains a major activity, it’s a waste if I can’t push these places and experiences as I have been doing for almost three decades — From “Places to Go” to “Goin’ Places” — long before food blogging became the thing.

So, I’m back writing about my food trips starting with “Tamarind by LSD”.

This private dining experience is offered by Chef Ludwig S. Daval, who honed his culinary skills in Canada, including a long stint at Four Seasons Hotel. Chef Ludwig has decided to slow down and leave the nerve-wracking and exhausting work as a chef with the prodding of his wife Genevieve, an accountant.

Genevieve first put up the two-storey Privee HomeStay along Sputnik Street in Doña Vicenta Village just a short walk from the Bishop’s Residence along Panganiban Street. Here, they are doing private dinners for a maximum of six. They want to keep it small and exclusive, Genevieve said.

It’s a retirement plan, she added, as they will slowly be settling back in and spend the 50-up years just pandering to Chef Ludwig’s first love — cooking. And I’m telling you, this chef is meticulous with what he does. I got an invitation through Renzell all because her husband Bryan is still in Manila. (Thank you, Bry!!!!). Just as thankful was Madeline, Renzelle’s other invitee.

With us were couple Ricky (@cheffinanceofficer) and Miles, Genevieve’s friends.

That said, what we had was a degustation — an appreciation of culinary art, a sampling of Chef Ludwig’s creation. A sampling of seven courses topped with a bottle of Prosciutto. Soshal na busog!!! Sometimes it’s good to do some climbing. Nyahahahaha!

A rundown of what we had…

Two types of canapes as starters. Yummy, promise. But there was just too much to remember amid the wine and food, the details of what’s in there were all gone by the time I woke up the following day, and only the memory of the experience remains.

Then the lobster, squash, papaya. I never imagined that atchara and white grapes can playfully tickle your palate. We’re so used to the atchara as barbecue’s ubiquitous pair, that we didn’t realize it can become soshal.

The chicken in the Chicken, Black Rice, Mushroom, Cream Sauce is something I’d prefer to let Chef Ludwig prepare. Just the sight of it screams a level of culinary skill and patience you’d rather leave to the experts. Add the chicken fat snow to that… yes, chicken fat. Bliss. After that was the Beef, Potato, Mustard Jus. It’s red meat made delicate, you’d pick up your fork with your pinky finger raised.

Then the surprise — the Pomelo, Cabbage, Kale, Sesame salad. We’re so used to eating salad before the main course, having it served after was a delightful discovery. Chef Ludwig said, it’s the healthier course as salad is supposed to aid digestion as well as cleanse the palate. It’s the French tradition as well. For the French, salad comes after the main course, period.

Our desserts were Raspberry streusel (Genevieve’s creation), Kiwi, and Peach Coulis, and Chocolate Rum Orange.

Overall, it was one experience that was well-planned and must’ve taken long hours to plan and execute.

Do you want to enjoy a quiet luxurious meal with friends? Message Chef Ludwig on his IG @tamarindbylsd. Trivia: Tamarind is for Sampalok, Manila where Chef Ludwig spent some time growing up. Genevieve is the one answering the messages. SAE