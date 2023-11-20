Going Greener: Azuela Cove chalks up environment drive

Azuela Cove, Ayala Land’s premier seaside estate in Davao, has recently taken significant steps to promote environmental consciousness across the metropolis.

As sustainability evolves in Davao, becoming a critical aspect of business operations, Azuela Cove aims to be a pillar of sound sustainability practices in the region, in synch with Ayala Land’s position as a sustainability champion in the Philippines.

“Our vision at Azuela Cove is to make it easy for our residents and visitors to make sustainable choices,” says Jennylle Tupaz, Ayala Land Senior Estate Development Head of Vismin. “One practical step at a time, we are creating a comprehensive sustainability strategy that will make it easier for Dabawenyos to map out concrete actions toward the greener path.”

Rethinking waste and recycling

One critical environmental issue in Davao City is waste. Improper waste disposal, plastic pollution, and inadequate recycling infrastructure have resulted in lower recycling rates, increased pressure on disposal sites, and more single-use plastics polluting Davao’s waters.