How to get rid of bed itchiness (Part 3)

4. Steam-clean your carpets

This could help lessen the dust mite population and prevents its population growth. This is backed up by a study in Glasgow, Scotland, where there was a whopping 87 percent drop in the concentration of dust mites per gram of dust after carpets were steam-cleaned.

5. Vapor steam-clean

Use a small machine that heats surfaces with dry steam. You can use electric irons with a steamer function. This can kill fungus, dust mites, bacteria, and other creatures you don’t want. You can use this to clean beddings that you can’t wash like your mattresses. Vapor has only 5 to 6 percent of water – so, you don’t have to worry – that it would add up to a moist environment. Moreover, the steam penetrates whatever you want it to clean – like your upholstery, couches, carpets, mattresses and even your dresses that can only be dried clean.

6. Choose wool beddings

The natural lanolin in wool repels dust mites. So, get them if you can.

7. Vacuum clean your bed

Cleaning regularly places or areas where bed bugs may be present with a vacuum cleaner is highly recommended because this will help reduce the number of adult bed bugs in your bed. Vacuum your mattress weekly to get rid of the dust and dead skin cells, which dust mites feast upon. Moreover, vacuuming can increase the life span of your mattress, as this will prevent mites from accumulating deep within your mattress, leading to wear and tear over time of your mattress.

Well, I hope that helps. Good luck!

-Dr. Fritz