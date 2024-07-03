Incompatibility in bed

Dear Dr. Fritz,
Good day. My wife and I have been together for five years, but, to this day, we still can’t agree on how many times we should have sex in a week. I’m more aggressive than my wife. She told me that once or twice a week is fine. We cannot agree because I want more. How many times should we have sex in a week that is appropriate, doc? What should be done so that we both can agree?
Thanks and hoping to hear from you soon.
- Amando G.
Dear Amando G.,
We should remember that each of us has its own capacity. Sex is like food, we have different wants and needs, we have different appetites. There are people who eat slowly. Some eat fast. Some eat two or three plates of food in one meal. Some can only take one plate in a meal. Sex is like that; some can have two or three rounds or even ten rounds of sex in a week.
There are those who can just have once or twice of sex in a week. And we should respect that. It does not mean that when a person eats slowly, he is sick. And it doesn’t mean that there’s something wrong with a person if he does not have much desire for sex. As I said before, each of us is different. It doesn’t mean that if you’re a woman you should not be aggressive in bed.
Here’s what you can do with your situation:
1. ) Don’t make sex a condition. Sex is an expression of true love. And love, should not be conditional. You should not use sex if you want something. It’s true that sex has power.
However, any power, should be used only for what is appropriate.
But, since we are out of space, let me continue this in my next column. Until then!
- Dr. Fritz
