Incompatibility in bed (Part 2)

Dear Amando G.,

Now, let’s get moving… here’s more of the things that you need to do with your problem.

2.) Don’t barter sex for something you want. Avoid agreeing to have sex with your partner because she has something she wants from you.

3.) Don’t make it personal. You should always remind yourself that your partner’s lack of interest in sex may not be about you. It could be due to her hormonal imbalance or other psychological problem — or her feelings about herself. Try to develop empathy or understand the feelings of your wife. Maybe she really wants to get excited in bed.

However, she failed. Maybe she feels that there is something that is lacking in her. I understand that the situation is painful for you. However, don’t think that your partner doesn’t feel the same pain. And even if your partner is defensive in her actions, it could be that your partner spends a lot of time thinking why you are in this mess. So, try to understand the situation.

4.) Don’t make this too much of a problem. Since your wife is not that very interested in sex, try to pay attention to your friendship. Many women would feel excited - when they feel that they are close to their partner. This means that you do things that are important to her – like helping her with chores, showing up for her often so she can easily reach you.

5.) Do other things. Your constant desire to have sex with her might be an issue that both of you would fight. And if you force her, the more she will be annoyed and move away from you. So, change topic.

Oops, we are out of space again, let me continue this in my next episode. Until then again!

-Dr. Fritz

