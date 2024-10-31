Is durian bad for hypertensive?

Dear David M.,

I have heard a lot about this. Durian is actually good for us because it has high fiber and potassium. But, I will answer you basing on the studies that was done in Malaysia in correlation with hypertension. That study showed that consuming durian meat in about 250 grams does not have any effect on the blood pressure, including the rate of heart rate. But, consuming 500 grams of durian meat have affected the heart rate after thirty minutes to two hours of eating durian. The said study, however, was done in males who are physically fit and aging 20 to 22 years old.

My take here is changes in the physical status of the person in terms of age can probably prevent the level that this person can tolerate in terms of his durian consumption. That is why I believe that more studies are needed on individuals who are much of age, who are physically fit in comparison to those who have borderline hypertension, and those who are already hypertensive to start with – in order to confirm or dispel the rumors about durian. We

will know much better in the future with further studies.

As for now, you can still eat durian. But, take it in moderation, especially if you are not that physically fit. Please take note that anything that is over and beyond is dangerous.

Good luck!

- Dr. Fritz

