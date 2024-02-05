‘Is my husband cheating?'

Dear Mikaela of Apo View,

I hope these 10 well-known signs of cheating can clear your thoughts:

1. He is very protective of his electronic devices

Usually, when a partner is cheating over the net, either over their computer or phone, they would be overly protective of their electronic devices or defensive about it, which might mean that they don’t want you to know who they are talking to.

2. There are times when you can’t reach him – at a point when you don’t know where he is.

When your husband simply disappears and you are clueless about where he is – then, he doesn’t want to tell you who is he with.

3. His sexual interaction changes

While you may think that he would have less sex with you since he already has another partner,, in some men, cheating would make them energized in bed and others would make it with you in bed more often to make up with you, and you would not be suspecting him.

4. His explanations are inconsistent

Liars would usually try their best to repeat the same story each time they lie. But, as you start digging into his explanations, and he would be under stress, he will be giving you later inconsistent information. So, if your husband would give you conflicting explanations of where they are, what they are doing, and more, then, more likely your hunch is correct.

5. Change of schedule

If he has been suddenly working late, even if his job doesn’t require it, then, the truth may be so far away.

Whoops! Since we’re running out of space, let me continue this in my next issue. Until then!

Dr. Fritz

(Dr. Fritz Legarde Espedilla is an aesthetic dermatologist and surgeon and a clinical sexologist. She is also trained in hypnotherapy and Medical Acupuncture. For your questions, you may send them to Dear Dr. Fritz, c/o Sunstar-Davao Publishing Inc., Door 11, Ebro-Pelayo Building 1, Juan Luna St., Barangay 29-C, Davao City, or you e-mail them to dokatlaw@gmail.com. If you don’t wish your letter to be published, we regret that we cannot answer them. Thank you for your understanding.)