iScreamery Davao: Growing one swirl at a time

The “influencers night” was a night of networking, entertainment, and celebration, with special programs and activities designed to highlight the vibrant content creators' community in the Davao Region.

“I have come to appreciate the value of social media creators or influencers in the food industry due to their effective promotion of businesses. Their ability to attract potential customers to our store has significantly impacted our success,” Laserna said.

He said the creators’ approach to sharing business stories is effective in allowing many enterprises to expand and strengthen their brands. The creators, he said, have genuinely transformed the landscape of the food industry here in Davao City.

Bangcot said it is one of her purposes to help businesses grow through her content.

“As an entrepreneur myself, It gives me joy to see local businesses thrive with the help of content creators. We hope that we continue to create more thriving communities of local businesses and content creators,” she said.

Gonzales, for her part, shared some tips on how to use social media for the common good.

“But I hope that while we strive to grow our brand and community, let’s also not allow the number of likes and views to define our worth as an individual,” Gonzales added.