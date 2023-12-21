iScreamery Davao: Growing one swirl at a time
HOMEGROWN dessert cafe, iScreamery, is growing and there is no stopping them.
Just last Saturday, December 16, this cafe that offers clean fun soft-serve, and board games experience opened its second branch located at Victoria Plaza Parking Compound, just next to Emerald and Probinsya restaurants in Davao City.
What started as a fun idea of couple Justin Paolo M. Laserna and Trisha Zamora has turned into a profitable business model that is now open for franchising.
“Our first branch then became a clean and fun sort of 'nightlife' hub for customers, thanks to its extended store hours that catered until midnight,” Laserna, founder of iScreamery shared.
Alongside interactive board games, iScreamery’s best-selling froyo served with cookie butter sauce and pistachio sauce is one of the things their valued customers love.
He added they conceptualized the business during the pandemic when most were deprived of the experience of spending time with some of their relatives and friends.
iScreamery’s first branch opened in 2022 which is located at Bella Vie Building, Marfori Heights, Davao City.
Influencers Night
Recognizing the big contribution of content creators and influencers in the success of their business, iScreamery hosted an “influencers night” on December 12 inside their second branch.
They invited over 30 content creators in Davao and Mindanao with lifestyle influencers Dane Rhea Gonzales (@danerhea), Jinkie Lorain Bangcot (@_jinkieb), and yours truly (@acejunerell) as their guest speakers.
The “influencers night” was a night of networking, entertainment, and celebration, with special programs and activities designed to highlight the vibrant content creators' community in the Davao Region.
“I have come to appreciate the value of social media creators or influencers in the food industry due to their effective promotion of businesses. Their ability to attract potential customers to our store has significantly impacted our success,” Laserna said.
He said the creators’ approach to sharing business stories is effective in allowing many enterprises to expand and strengthen their brands. The creators, he said, have genuinely transformed the landscape of the food industry here in Davao City.
Bangcot said it is one of her purposes to help businesses grow through her content.
“As an entrepreneur myself, It gives me joy to see local businesses thrive with the help of content creators. We hope that we continue to create more thriving communities of local businesses and content creators,” she said.
Gonzales, for her part, shared some tips on how to use social media for the common good.
“But I hope that while we strive to grow our brand and community, let’s also not allow the number of likes and views to define our worth as an individual,” Gonzales added.
On building a business
Laserna, during his talk, also shared how they started and how they managed to grow the business in a year.
He advised aspiring and budding entrepreneurs that success is not an overnight thing and that it takes continuous hard work and persistence to grow. Possessing a unique selling proposition and having a long-term goal are also important factors in running a business.
“As a business owner, it's crucial to establish a clear separation between your business and personal needs. Develop a system that ensures you aren't reliant on constant withdrawals from your business; instead, consider receiving a percentage or salary from the business. Prioritize the vision of growth and expansion to propel your business to greater heights,” he said.
For more information about iScreamery, check their Facebook, Instagram & Tiktok: @iscreamery.dvo.
***
For suggestions, comments and questions, email me at aceperez.manlalakbay@gmail.com. Follow me on social media @acejunerell.