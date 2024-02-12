It's a date at Hid'n

VALENTINE'S Day can be overwhelming for some couples. One of the most overwhelming parts leading up to this day can be deciding where you will bring them for your date.
Well, Hid'n Coffee has covered you on February 14 with a set of Valentine's Day specials. Special that you can enjoy in the morning, afternoon, and evening.
In the mornings from February 14 to 18, Before Weekend will be having its "A Latte Like Love: Valentine's Breakfast Date." At P1000, you get to share a filling breakfast set with your special other. This set includes on Pinoy platter, two lattes from Hid'n, a pancake, and a special token. When you book in advance, you will also get a special Valentine's card.
The Valentine's Day breakfast set is only available during the operating hours of Before Weekend -- 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., February 14 and 16, and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., February 17 and 18.
In the evenings of February 14 and 16 to 18, Vino Veritas Wines will be having wine night at Hid'n. You can enjoy their wines per glass at Hid'n or buy a whole bottle itself and enjoy the rest at home.
Gelatoto will park at Hid'n from February 17 to 18 to serve their famous gelato. Choose from their delicious flavors and enjoy it with a cup of coffee from Hid'n.
Lastly, Hid'n will be rolling out its February specials -- Brown Sugar Oat, Dirty Matcha, and the Strawberry Cloud Latte.
The Brown Sugar Oat is our take on the popular Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso. This drink has a kick of cinnamon with a rich brown sugar sweetness.
The Dirty Matcha is the classic matcha and espresso combo that has been put on our menu by popular demand. This drink is for those who love matcha and coffee.
Lastly, the Strawberry Cloud Latte is a sweet and creamy coffee drink topped with strawberry foam and sprinkled with love.
Make your Valentine's Day special at Hid'n while you enjoy coffee and breakfast, including wine and gelato, under the Talisay tree.
On February 14, it will be a date at Hid'n.
***
Hid'n Coffee is located along N. Torres Ext. (The road at the back of Abreeza going to Obrero). We are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays. Follow us at @hidcoffeedvo on Instagram and find us on Facebook for more about us. To know more about our partners for breakfast service, follow Before Weekend (@beforeweekend.dvo) on Instagram and Facebook.