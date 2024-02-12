It's a date at Hid'n

VALENTINE'S Day can be overwhelming for some couples. One of the most overwhelming parts leading up to this day can be deciding where you will bring them for your date.

Well, Hid'n Coffee has covered you on February 14 with a set of Valentine's Day specials. Special that you can enjoy in the morning, afternoon, and evening.

In the mornings from February 14 to 18, Before Weekend will be having its "A Latte Like Love: Valentine's Breakfast Date." At P1000, you get to share a filling breakfast set with your special other. This set includes on Pinoy platter, two lattes from Hid'n, a pancake, and a special token. When you book in advance, you will also get a special Valentine's card.