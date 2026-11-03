Just keep pumping!

July 17, 2026. 8:00 a.m. SM Lanang.

There I was, bright and early, ready to learn how to save a life. I hate going to SM but for this, I will brave it.

It was National CPR Day, a joint project of SPMC, the Philippine Heart Association Council on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, SM, and various Rotary groups. The training was free, and since the Rotary Club of South Davao is the type of club that likes to be hands-on — sometimes literally — we decided to join.

Besides, many of us really wanted to go because it can be a useful skill in an emergency when we go into the communities.

I’ve had CPR training before, but I figured a refresher course couldn’t hurt. In fact, it was a good thing I went because some of the protocols have changed, particularly after COVID.

One of the biggest changes?

No more mouth-to-mouth in the basic CPR protocol we were taught.

The emphasis is now on chest compressions. The heart needs to be kept pumping and circulating blood, especially to the brain. And apparently, when faced with an emergency, the most important thing is not to panic and stand there screaming, “What do we do?!”

You pump.

Heart attack vs. cardiac arrest. Here’s something I learned that I honestly didn’t know before:

A heart attack and cardiac arrest are not the same thing.

A heart attack is essentially a problem with the heart’s blood supply — the “pipes,” so to speak. Blood flow to part of the heart is blocked. A person may experience chest pain, shortness of breath, sweating, nausea, or other symptoms. They may remain conscious.

Cardiac arrest is different.

It is an electrical problem. The heart suddenly stops pumping effectively, and the person loses consciousness. And this is where CPR comes in.

If someone is unresponsive and not breathing normally, you need to act quickly. Call emergency services, get an AED if one is available, and start CPR.

The instructor emphasized that every minute matters. I raised my hand and asked the question that was probably lurking in everyone's mind: “When do I know if the patient is well and truly dead?”