K-Musa Tour for Hope, embassy visit in Korea

This recent trip has brought 32 delegates to Incheon and Seoul, South Korea, to enjoy the attractions that brought K-Pop and K-Drama to the world. However, the journey is beyond just enjoying the destinations like Nami Island, Petite France, Namsan Tower, Gyeongbokgung Palace, Hiker Ground (Idol Filming Studio), and the Starfield Library, as well as the food stops and shopping districts.

A portion of the profit goes to the House of Hope Foundation in Davao City for the children afflicted with cancer, which is the heart and soul of this fundraising trip, with a photo shoot. Ces Tadla is a long-time ambassador raising awareness and support for the foundation's cause, as well as the House of Musa Director in South Korea.

It was an honor to be guests at the Philippine Embassy in Korea, as we introduced Davao region's pride, the Musa fabric, which embraces Filipino artistry while supporting the livelihood of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) and indigenous women who weave the eco-friendly banana fiber in Davao del Norte.

The Davao delegates were honored to meet Her Excellency Ambassador Bernadette Therese C. Fernandez, Philippine Ambassador to South Korea, during a courtesy call, as one of the highlights of the trip. There was a glimmer of hope for possible future collaborations with the embassy, from bringing Korean travel agents, media, and tourists to Davao to a hopeful showcasing of Musa couture in the famous runway of Seoul Fashion Week set in September 2026.

The weather was perfect as autumn ushers in a stunning landscape of leaf-changing colors of the fall. However, we experienced the cold snap that hit Seoul, with the temperature dropping below zero this season. Mobile phones were busy with cold front alerts issued persistently to warn of the chilly weather ahead. Still, it did not rain on our hanbok parade as we glided down the streets to the palace like proud time travelers from the Joseon era.

May every delegate, family, and supporters on this journey be doubly blessed by their generosity and kindness, as we all look forward to another travel bonding with a special purpose.