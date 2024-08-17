Kadayawan Eats and Finds at Poblacion Market Central

Collect stickers from each stop on the trail — after collecting six stickers, you can claim a minor prize at the leasing office. True food enthusiasts can go all out to collect all 12 stickers and earn the title of a Taste Trail finisher.

Plus, Yassi's has a special Kadayawan promo you don't want to miss! You can enjoy unlimited rice with every meal for the whole month of August!

For coffee lovers, Bo's Coffee is offering the Caffeina Ted Duo. When you buy a large cafe latte, you will get a free americano, valid from 3PM to 6PM, Monday to Thursday, until August 31, 2024. It's a perfect way to recharge during your Kadayawan adventures!

For those looking to explore something new, Cacao Culture is serving up Kadayawan Delights that give your favorite drinks a flavorful twist. Indulge in the rich taste of a Durian Café Latte or a Durian Chocolate, combining the iconic fruit of Davao with the comforting warmth of coffee and chocolate. These unique beverages offer a true taste of the region, making them a must-try during the Kadayawan season.