Kadayawan Eats and Finds at Poblacion Market Central

As the Kadayawan season kicks off, what better way to experience the festivities than visiting Poblacion Market Central?
Poblacion Central Market is your go-to destination this August for all things Kadayawan. This cultural hub brings you a month-long celebration packed with exciting deals, delicious eats, and creative workshops.
Here's your detailed guide to all the exciting events and offers you won't want to miss at Poblacion Market Central.
Kadayawan Promos with Up to 50% off
Shop 'til you drop and score incredible deals on Davao's best! From August 1-31, 2024, you can enjoy up to 50% off on pearls, pasalubong items, and other select finds.
Be sure to check out the Kadayawan Pop-ups featuring some of your local favorites like Apo ni Lola, Healing Hearts Bears, Yamang Bukid, Kind Ventures, and Magara PH.
Savor the Flavors with Kukun Food Hall Taste Trail
For food lovers, you can explore the flavors of Kukun Food Hall with the Taste Trail.
Grab a Taste Trail Card with a minimum purchase of P150 from any of the 12 participating Kukun tenants including AMCG Farm, Bo's Coffee, Claribel Restaurant, Chinoy Chow, FreshKo, Hootsa, Indanganese Takoyaki, I Want Burger, Majid's Kabab, Porky Best, Yassi's, and Zander's Fried Cravings.
Collect stickers from each stop on the trail — after collecting six stickers, you can claim a minor prize at the leasing office. True food enthusiasts can go all out to collect all 12 stickers and earn the title of a Taste Trail finisher.
Plus, Yassi's has a special Kadayawan promo you don't want to miss! You can enjoy unlimited rice with every meal for the whole month of August!
For coffee lovers, Bo's Coffee is offering the Caffeina Ted Duo. When you buy a large cafe latte, you will get a free americano, valid from 3PM to 6PM, Monday to Thursday, until August 31, 2024. It's a perfect way to recharge during your Kadayawan adventures!
For those looking to explore something new, Cacao Culture is serving up Kadayawan Delights that give your favorite drinks a flavorful twist. Indulge in the rich taste of a Durian Café Latte or a Durian Chocolate, combining the iconic fruit of Davao with the comforting warmth of coffee and chocolate. These unique beverages offer a true taste of the region, making them a must-try during the Kadayawan season.
Bahis-Bahis Kadayawan Photo Exhibit
Celebrate the beauty of Davao through the lens of local photographers at the Bahis-Bahis Kadayawan Photo Exhibit, presented by Loy Portraits.
Running from August 16 to 31, 2024, at the Poblacion Lobby, this exhibit showcases stunning photographs that capture the spirit of Kadayawan, alongside unique items from various tenants at Poblacion Market Central.
Workshops Galore
If you're feeling creative, Poblacion Market Central has just the activities for you!
Join the Kulay-kulayan sa Kukun, a painting workshop led by Dadai Joaquin on August 24, 2024, at 1 PM at Kukun Food Hall. For a workshop fee of P1,500, participants will receive a Kukun voucher worth P250, along with hands-on guidance to create their own masterpieces.
If you prefer something more hands-on? The Basic Candle Making Workshop by The Bi Creative Studio on August 31, 2024, from 2 PM to 5 PM is the perfect fit for you. For P1,500 workshop fee, participants will receive a complete candle-making kit, a workshop manual, an apron, and a P250 food voucher, and will leave with their very own handmade candle.
Wellness at Poblacion
Start your mornings right with Beginner Yoga Classes by Chrizza Yoga, held every Monday and Wednesday at 7 AM. So, if you're looking to improve your flexibility, find your zen, or simply try something new, these classes offer the perfect opportunity to connect with your inner self.
Make the most of the 39th Kadayawan Festival at Poblacion Market Central!