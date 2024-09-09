Klean Kanteen backs Breast Cancer Awareness campaign

The 36 oz RISE and Go Tumbler in Berry Blossom features a special mix of pink and lavender, highlighting Klean Kanteen’s commitment to Breast Cancer Awareness advocacy and community — represented by pink — and celebrating the power and strength of its members as symbolized by lavender.

For the 8th consecutive year, the brands are partnering with the ICanServe Foundation, a community non-profit that provides support services for breast cancer patients and their caregivers and loved ones.