Klean Kanteen backs Breast Cancer Awareness campaign

This September 1, Klean Kanteen Philippines and Certified Calm are releasing a limited-edition Philippine-exclusive variant of its new RISE and Go 36 oz tumbler as part of the brands’ yearly commitment to Breast Cancer Awareness campaigns and initiatives.
The 36 oz RISE and Go Tumbler in Berry Blossom features a special mix of pink and lavender, highlighting Klean Kanteen’s commitment to Breast Cancer Awareness advocacy and community — represented by pink — and celebrating the power and strength of its members as symbolized by lavender.
For the 8th consecutive year, the brands are partnering with the ICanServe Foundation, a community non-profit that provides support services for breast cancer patients and their caregivers and loved ones.
In celebration of ICanServe’s 25th Anniversary and their campaign "Hinaharap @ 25” this September, part of the proceeds from each tumbler sale will go to fund their programs that provide essential resources to patients and survivors in need.
With the Berry Blossom RISE and Go Tumbler, Klean Kanteen combines thoughtful functionality with its commitment to social causes IN STYLE! Plus, for the entire month of September, enjoy a FREE pink dust cover with your tumbler purchase. Stocks are limited, so don’t miss out on this unique opportunity!
Shop Klean Kanteen’s 36oz RISE and Go Tumbler in Berry Blossom starting September 1 at all Klean Kanteen and Certified Calm branches. You can also shop the bottles online at , on Certified Calm ShopeeMall and LazMall and on Instagram at @shopcertifiedcalm. Message us through @kleankanteen_ph or @certified_calm for more details. PR