Laya by Shang Properties: A Visionary Next-Gen Living Experience in Pasig City

MANILA, Philippines, 25 January 2024—Freedom and mobility are a must as today’s young professionals begin to redefine their concept of home. It’s not just about proximity to the workplace, but also about indulging in a serene escape with seamless access to vibrant retail hubs and essential services.
The magic formula? The ideal blend of work, play, and relaxation—a lifestyle crafted for today’s modern generation. Colliers Philippines, a real estate investment management firm, reports a more aggressive surge in residential development in the peripheries of bustling central business districts (CBD), aligning with this trend.
Developers are taking advantage of the growing demand for well-connected living spaces near central business districts (CBDs), shopping centers, reputable educational institutions, and quality healthcare facilities. But as CBDs witness increased development and rising prices, prospective buyers are turning their attention to condominium units on the border of key CBDs such as Makati and Pasig. Over the last five years, there has been a notable increase in property development in these areas. Pre-sale figures in these peripheral locations accounted for 82% of total uptake in 2021, prompting developers to concentrate on creating dynamic, integrated communities. This strategic focus aims to enhance accessibility to key lifestyle and business hubs in the metropolitan area.
Enter Laya by Shang Properties—a testament to a lifestyle curated for the next wave of trendsetters and trailblazers. Nestled in Barangay Oranbo, Pasig City, Laya embodies the essence of independent living through its carefully constructed spaces designed with substance and longevity in mind. Positioned near Ortigas Center, Laya is a 10-minute walk to shopping malls and dining options, with access to the country’s most prestigious schools and major commercial centers—at Laya, everything you need is within reach, providing a seamless connection between work, leisure, and relaxation.
Laya by Shang Properties is more than just a residence; it's an entire community within its walls. Here, retail therapy and convenience will greet residents at their doorstep, while a curated selection of in-house amenities cater to their modern needs and desires. From invigorating fitness studios, busy co-workspaces, and a library, to a haven for little ones in the playroom, thrilling game rooms, and even a viewing room—Laya has it all. Step outside, and you'll find inviting swimming pools for all ages, cocooned by lush gardens and open spaces.
Laya by Shang Properties creates a neighborhood that perfectly complements the vibrant and contemporary way of life you dream of. Anticipated for completion in 2028, Laya is not just a place to live; it's your canvas for self-expression, offering a connected community where you can effortlessly balance work, fun, and relaxation.
To learn more about LAYA by Shang Properties, visit https://layabyshang.com, email hello@layabyshang.com, or book a visit at the LAYA Showsuite at Mid-level 2/3, East Wing, Shangri-La Plaza, Mandaluyong City. PR