Laya by Shang Properties: A Visionary Next-Gen Living Experience in Pasig City

MANILA, Philippines, 25 January 2024—Freedom and mobility are a must as today’s young professionals begin to redefine their concept of home. It’s not just about proximity to the workplace, but also about indulging in a serene escape with seamless access to vibrant retail hubs and essential services.

The magic formula? The ideal blend of work, play, and relaxation—a lifestyle crafted for today’s modern generation. Colliers Philippines, a real estate investment management firm, reports a more aggressive surge in residential development in the peripheries of bustling central business districts (CBD), aligning with this trend.

Developers are taking advantage of the growing demand for well-connected living spaces near central business districts (CBDs), shopping centers, reputable educational institutions, and quality healthcare facilities. But as CBDs witness increased development and rising prices, prospective buyers are turning their attention to condominium units on the border of key CBDs such as Makati and Pasig. Over the last five years, there has been a notable increase in property development in these areas. Pre-sale figures in these peripheral locations accounted for 82% of total uptake in 2021, prompting developers to concentrate on creating dynamic, integrated communities. This strategic focus aims to enhance accessibility to key lifestyle and business hubs in the metropolitan area.