Learning without walls: A heartfelt journey through homeschooling

When I became a mom, I had a clear picture in mind of my son’s first school day — the small backpack, the neatly packed snacks, the early morning rush, and the cheerful goodbyes at the classroom door. I was ready for all of it. But life had a different plan.
Before my son could even start kindergarten, we discovered his heart condition, one that required at least five years of medication and extra care. That moment changed everything. Suddenly, the traditional classroom I had envisioned was no longer the best place for him. And so, with hesitation and a little fear, we turned to homeschooling.
Homeschooling, or home education, simply means learning from home, guided by parents or guardians instead of a classroom teacher. But as I soon discovered, it’s far more than just studying at home; it’s a lifestyle of learning together as a family.
At first, I doubted myself. Can I really teach? I’ve always seen myself as a writer, not a teacher. But as I stepped into the world of homeschooling, something changed. Through guidance, learning sessions, and a lot of grace, I discovered that education isn’t confined to textbooks or classrooms—it’s woven into everyday life.
Homeschooling taught me that humans are born learners. Every question, every task, every curious glance becomes a spark for discovery. Teaching, I realized, isn’t about recreating a school system—it’s about embracing life itself as the greatest classroom.
Soon, our home turned into a classroom filled with teamwork. My husband and I became our child’s teachers, not just in academics, but in faith, kindness, and daily life skills. We taught him to help around the house, say his prayers, and appreciate simple joys.
One of our most memorable experiences was joining Arrows and Quivers’ family tour at the Philippine Eagle Center in Calinan, Davao City. Before the trip, my son grew fascinated by eagles. He eagerly researched the Philippine Eagle — its features, habitat, and importance — all on his own! Without drills or memorization, he was learning naturally, driven by curiosity.
When we finally met Pangarap, Lakambini, and other eagles in captivity, everything he read came alive. The tour guide explained that many of these eagles could never return to the wild because of their injuries. Releasing them would mean certain death. My son’s eyes filled with both awe and empathy.
We also learned about the challenges the center faces, such as limited funding and government support. It reminded me how vital these creatures are; they’re indicators of our ecosystem’s health. Losing them would mean losing balance in nature. Something we humans cannot afford to ignore.
The Kadayawan Festival here in Davao City also became a wonderful opportunity for us to learn, not just about the city’s rich culture, but also about the diverse tribes, traditional instruments, and vibrant ways of life that make Mindanao unique. Still, most of our learning unfolds quietly at home, through reading books, writing stories, solving simple math problems, or following his latest curiosities. I don’t force him to study when he isn’t ready; instead, I wait for that spark of wonder to light up his eyes. When he’s curious, learning flows naturally.
Once, he became obsessed with the aye-aye, a peculiar nocturnal lemur from Madagascar with its huge eyes and long, bony finger. I asked him why he liked it when others found it scary. His innocent reply melted my heart: “Aye-aye is my friend, Mommy. He is good.”
That moment inspired me to write a personalized children’s book based on his imagination. I used some AI tools to add illustrations, and now, that little book has become part of our bedtime stories. At six years old, my son can now read fluently in English, Filipino, and Bisaya.
Looking back, I realize homeschooling has blessed our family in countless ways. It gave us personalized education, flexible schedules, a safe learning environment, and most of all, stronger family bonds. It allowed us to tailor lessons to our child’s interests, nurture his curiosity, and teach him at his own pace, without pressure, but with purpose.
In homeschooling, there are no walls, no limits.
Our classroom is everywhere — in our home, in nature, in stories, and in every shared experience. And through it all, we continue to learn, endlessly, together.