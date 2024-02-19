Dear Dr. Fritz,
Good day! I have been using mosquito coils. But, those caused me a lot of headaches and nasal congestion. The mosquito sprays also smell bad. I am looking for natural mosquito repellents, which will not give me these headaches and nasal congestion. God bless.
MJ Palao
Dear MJ Palao,
I get those headaches and nasal congestion, too when I use mosquito coils and sprays.
They totally ruin my day. And the same as you do, I also don’t like the smell of those mosquito sprays, especially those based on DEET.
The greater problem with commercial mosquito repellents more than their headache-causing odor is the damage it does to the brain cells causing behavioral changes. They can even harm the interactions with medicines. This fact is based on the study done at Duke University study. Moreover, frequent and prolonged exposure to this chemical can lead to brain cell death in animals.
But, the problem doesn’t end there. There was additional research that showed that the 15% of DEET that is absorbed through the skin can have the following toxic effects - reproductive disturbances, genetic material mutations, and central nervous system disorders.
I’m glad you asked about these natural and healthy mosquito repellents. At last, a lot out there wouldn’t need to suffer anymore from the serious health problems that the commercial ones would give. I am pleased to share with you these natural alternatives that have proven to be as effective as DEET- and even more effective in some cases.
So, here is the list:
1. Catnip
A study done at Iowa State University found that the essential oil found in the herb catnip is about ten times more effective than DEET in warding off mosquitoes. Whoa!! As much as we still have a lot to talk about your queries and we are running out of space this time, then, let me continue this in my next issue. Until then!
Dr. Fritz
