Looking for natural mosquito repellents

Dear MJ Palao,

I get those headaches and nasal congestion, too when I use mosquito coils and sprays.

They totally ruin my day. And the same as you do, I also don’t like the smell of those mosquito sprays, especially those based on DEET.

The greater problem with commercial mosquito repellents more than their headache-causing odor is the damage it does to the brain cells causing behavioral changes. They can even harm the interactions with medicines. This fact is based on the study done at Duke University study. Moreover, frequent and prolonged exposure to this chemical can lead to brain cell death in animals.

But, the problem doesn’t end there. There was additional research that showed that the 15% of DEET that is absorbed through the skin can have the following toxic effects - reproductive disturbances, genetic material mutations, and central nervous system disorders.

I’m glad you asked about these natural and healthy mosquito repellents. At last, a lot out there wouldn’t need to suffer anymore from the serious health problems that the commercial ones would give. I am pleased to share with you these natural alternatives that have proven to be as effective as DEET- and even more effective in some cases.

So, here is the list: