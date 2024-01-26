Lunar Year celebrations at Waterfront

WATERFRONT Insular Hotel Davao celebrates the auspicious arrival of the Year of the Dragon with culinary celebrations to begin the lunar year.

Get ready to ring in the Chinese New Year with a bang at the Waterfront! Mark your calendars for February 9, 2024, at 6 p.m. in Garden Pavilion, and let’s paint the town red together!

Waterfront Davao’s got a show-stopping line-up of festivities that will have you feeling the spirit of the season in no time!

From a dazzling Fire Dance Performance to a Dragon and Lion Dance, and even a Wushu and Live Band Entertainment, join them in welcoming the lucky wooden dragon for a year full of prosperity and excitement!

Waterfront Davao’s Chinese New Year Celebration features a sumptuous buffet spread specially crafted for a festive dining experience. For starters, Waterfront Davao offers Chicken and Pork Dumpling, Siomai, and Siopao alongside choices of salad, assorted cold cuts, sushi, and sashimi.