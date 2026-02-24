Malaysian Nights at Dusit Thani Davao

Dusit Thani Davao Hotels officially launched Malaysian Nights at Madayaw Café on February 18, 2026, presenting an elegant culinary showcase that celebrates Malaysian culture, cuisine, and the spirit of Ramadan.
The opening evening started with the Magrib Prayer at the Lumpini Ballroom, followed by the vibrant gathering and the official Feast of Ramadan. The event centered on hospitality, cultural appreciation, and shared culinary experiences, partaken in by media partners, local government representatives, diplomats from the Chinese and Indonesian consular offices in Davao, other VIP guests, and, of course, dignitaries from the Consulate General of Malaysia in Davao, led by Consul General Deddy Faisal Ahmad Salleh.
The venue was transformed with Malaysian-inspired décor, featuring traditional tapestry accents that created a warm yet refined ambiance.
Guests were welcomed by captivating traditional dance performances by the University of the Immaculate Conception cultural dancers, adding energy and authenticity to the celebration while reinforcing the immersive Malaysian atmosphere.
At the heart of the experience was an extensive spread of authentic Malaysian cuisine prepared by visiting Malaysian chef Benny Ho.
“All of the dishes displayed here are original Malaysian cuisines that are famous in our country. From herbs to spices, these are purchased in Malaysia, so that visitors can truly experience what authentic Malaysian cuisine tastes like,” Chef Ho said during an interview.
Live cooking stations allowed diners to select fresh seafood, fish, shellfish, and specialty viands prepared à la minute, showcasing the depth, vibrancy, and elegance of Malaysian flavours.
The formal program featured welcome remarks from Vanessa Sustengco, General Manager of Dusit Thani Davao Hotels, followed by an address from Deddy Faisal Ahmad
Salleh.
Presented in observance of Ramadan, Malaysian Nights offers a welcoming venue for iftar, the evening meal that breaks the fast.
Guests are invited to gather in fellowship while experiencing the gracious taste of authentic Malaysian cuisine in a refined setting, underscoring Dusit Thani Davao’s commitment to thoughtful hospitality and cultural appreciation through a meaningful seasonal dining experience.
Malaysian Nights will run until March 3 only, offering a limited-time opportunity to experience
authentic Malaysian flavours at Madayaw Café.
Guests are encouraged to reserve early and discover a distinctive Ramadan dining experience where culinary excellence, cultural immersion, and warm hospitality come together in one memorable celebration.
For bookings and reservations, please contact +639055621370 or email
d2dv.fbreservations@dusit.com to secure your table for this limited-time dining experience. With PR