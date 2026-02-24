Malaysian Nights at Dusit Thani Davao

The opening evening started with the Magrib Prayer at the Lumpini Ballroom, followed by the vibrant gathering and the official Feast of Ramadan. The event centered on hospitality, cultural appreciation, and shared culinary experiences, partaken in by media partners, local government representatives, diplomats from the Chinese and Indonesian consular offices in Davao, other VIP guests, and, of course, dignitaries from the Consulate General of Malaysia in Davao, led by Consul General Deddy Faisal Ahmad Salleh.

The venue was transformed with Malaysian-inspired décor, featuring traditional tapestry accents that created a warm yet refined ambiance.

Guests were welcomed by captivating traditional dance performances by the University of the Immaculate Conception cultural dancers, adding energy and authenticity to the celebration while reinforcing the immersive Malaysian atmosphere.