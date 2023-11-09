Manay, home of cultural heritage

AS the celebration of the 126th Araw ng Manay and Parochial Fiesta kicked off the activities last October 4, 2023 with the theme "Celebrating the Diverse and Resilient Culture and Heritage of Manay", the celebration gives back to the rich cultural heritage of the Municipality of Manay. Two of the competitions were Bancarera and Lumba Cocobubilusa.
LUMBA COCOBUBILUSA
Lumba Cocobubilusa stands for Lumba COCOnut BUak BItas LUgit and SAcking. These Buak, Bitas, Lugit, and Sacking are four of the main ways coconut farmers extract coconut flesh to be cooked in the mechanical drier and sold to the local traders afterward.
Coconut farming is considered the main source of income by the farmers in the municipality, thus, Mayor Jon Marco “JM” M. Dayanghirang on his first mayorship back then started this competition which aims to give importance and value to the farming activity through a competition.
Cesar Camingue and Melanio Castro are the head game-makers as well as the providers of coconuts to be used for the competition. Menro and MDRRM staff assisted with the program.
Indeed, this activity is a mirror of the farming culture of Manay. Roldan Gonzales of Barangay Holy Cross came first and became this year’s Champion while Rodrigo Pingot of Barangay Cayawan and Alvin Gambong of Barangay Central came second and third respectively.
BANCARERA
The event focuses on the Fishery sector, the second industry in the municipality especially in its four coastal barangays. It has been noted that Manay's coastline which expands to almost 37 kilometers has its respective wonders and living with them in harmony are our fisherfolks. Mayor JM also took care of the fisherfolks especially in times of bad weather when these fisherfolks have no source of income. The MAO Manay headed by OIC Renerio Tumambing and its Fishery focal headed by Darwin Balante assisted with the activity as well as the MHO Manay.
These events are part of the celebration of the 126th Araw ng Manay and Parochial Fiesta of St. Francis Xavier Parish. The event is also brought to us by the Local Government Unit of Manay headed by Municipal Mayor Jon Marco M. Dayanghirang.
Special thanks to JC Molina Photography for capturing the moments and Manay Tourism Head Jan Michael L. Belena. PR