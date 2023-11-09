Manay, home of cultural heritage

Lumba Cocobubilusa stands for Lumba COCOnut BUak BItas LUgit and SAcking. These Buak, Bitas, Lugit, and Sacking are four of the main ways coconut farmers extract coconut flesh to be cooked in the mechanical drier and sold to the local traders afterward.

Coconut farming is considered the main source of income by the farmers in the municipality, thus, Mayor Jon Marco “JM” M. Dayanghirang on his first mayorship back then started this competition which aims to give importance and value to the farming activity through a competition.

Cesar Camingue and Melanio Castro are the head game-makers as well as the providers of coconuts to be used for the competition. Menro and MDRRM staff assisted with the program.

Indeed, this activity is a mirror of the farming culture of Manay. Roldan Gonzales of Barangay Holy Cross came first and became this year’s Champion while Rodrigo Pingot of Barangay Cayawan and Alvin Gambong of Barangay Central came second and third respectively.

BANCARERA