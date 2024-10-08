Maria Isabel Pelayo Davao City’s representative in Hiyas ng Pilipinas 2024

Reflecting on her journey, Pelayo shared that after Miss Universe Philippines, she took more rest than expected, but it was much needed. During her Miss Universe Philippines 2024 experience, she gained valuable lessons that helped her reconnect with herself and decide on the next steps in her journey.

Pelayo explained that she was at a point where she needed to decide whether to continue with pageantry. Like many others, she faced that moment in life, especially considering her age. In pageantry, it's often better to be younger, and at 24, she felt caught in the middle — not too old, but not too young either.

Traditionally, pageantry had an unofficial "expiration" around 28, though now there are no strict age limits. She mentioned that, while she can still pursue pageantry, she is also considering other opportunities she hasn’t yet explored.

“I chose to move forward with pageantry because I fell in love with it, especially with the sense of empowerment it brings. Contrary to what you might expect, it’s not just the coronation night, the glamour, or the platform that drew me in. For me, the real empowerment happens behind the scenes — it’s the girls, the organizers, and everyone involved. It’s about sisterhood and helping each other. In the end, the pageant is a celebration, but a lot of people work hard and go through so much to make it happen,” Pelayo shared.