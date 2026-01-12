Max Out Your Year-Start Fun with SM Lanang

Start the year with experiences that keep you moving, laughing, and making memories.

Whether you’re easing into fitness goals or just looking for ways to bond with family and

friends, SM Lanang offers plenty of ways to stay active while having fun.

Fit and fun at SM Bowling Center

Make your fitness goals extra fun as you get moving with indoor sports like bowling, archery, and table tennis at the SM Bowling Center Lanang on the 2nd Level.

Move those muscles as you knock down bowling pins, test your hand-eye coordination with table tennis, billiards, and hoops, and improve your arm strength by hitting the mark with archery.

Apart from sports, you can also scream to your favorite songs at a karaoke session and escape into the wildest adventure through the 4D ride.