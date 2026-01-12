Max Out Your Year-Start Fun with SM Lanang

Start the year with experiences that keep you moving, laughing, and making memories.
Whether you’re easing into fitness goals or just looking for ways to bond with family and
friends, SM Lanang offers plenty of ways to stay active while having fun.
Fit and fun at SM Bowling Center
Make your fitness goals extra fun as you get moving with indoor sports like bowling, archery, and table tennis at the SM Bowling Center Lanang on the 2nd Level.
Move those muscles as you knock down bowling pins, test your hand-eye coordination with table tennis, billiards, and hoops, and improve your arm strength by hitting the mark with archery.
Apart from sports, you can also scream to your favorite songs at a karaoke session and escape into the wildest adventure through the 4D ride.
Run with the girlies
Gather with over 3,000 women and be part of the much-awaited 2026 Davao Women’s Run PH to celebrate empowerment and fitness come January 18 at the SM Lanang North Wing Grounds.
Max-out movie experience
Get more out of your movie experience when you watch movies at SM Cinema Lanang through SM’s Hope in a Movie program in partnership with the Department of Education and Generation Hope.
Through Hope in a Movie, ₱5 from every ticket will be set aside to help build 10 public school classrooms across the Philippines.
