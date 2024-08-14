Meet the 11 Hiyas sa Kadayawan bets and learn their advocacies

Kagan

Ciara Nicole M. Galos is driven by a deep sense of purpose and honor in representing her tribe, the Kagan. She believes in leading by example and is committed to cultural identity and inclusivity. Ciara recognizes the lack of knowledge and appreciation for her tribe's language and traditions, and she aims to change that by gathering information from the elders and promoting the use of their language. She wants the Kagan community to be aware of their identity as one of the 11 ethnolinguistic tribes and to take pride in their heritage.