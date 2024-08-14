Meet the 11 Hiyas sa Kadayawan bets and learn their advocacies

The Hiyas sa Kadayawan is a vibrant celebration dedicated to preserving and honoring the cultural heritage of Davao City's 11 ethnolinguistic tribes. This event not only highlights the beauty of their traditions but also showcases the rich and diverse cultural tapestry of these tribes. Meet the 11 Hiyas sa Kadayawan candidates, each set to bring pride and honor to their communities.
Ata
Melody M. Omo joined Hiyas to advocate for the preservation and transmission of indigenous knowledge among her community, with a focus on empowering the younger generation. She emphasizes the importance of safeguarding the Ata language, encouraging the youth to speak and cherish it. Through her platform, she aims to use her voice to promote the continued preservation of indigenous knowledge systems and practices, ensuring they are passed down to future generations. Melody is proud to represent her heritage and showcase her identity as a natural woman.
Bagobo-Klata
Jane Rose G. Miones is committed to preserving her tribe's identity amidst the pressures of acculturation. She joined Hiyas to push her advocacy forward, particularly against the inclusion of transgender women in tribal roles, emphasizing the importance of maintaining cultural authenticity. Jane believes that married women, who have faced numerous challenges, should be recognized and accepted. She stresses the importance of language as a core part of tribal identity and advocates for an interactive tribal museum to educate the youth about their heritage. Jane is determined to win and demonstrate the talents and values of her tribe, serving as a role model for others.
Bagobo-Tagabawa
Shane Marie B. Awe is driven by a desire for personal development and a commitment to serving her community. She believes in the importance of preserving and reviving the traditional Binadbad clothing of her tribe, and she aims to pass this heritage on to future generations. Shane advocates for remembering and celebrating the roots of her tribe, particularly through the use of their dialect and language. She plans to use social media for information dissemination, establish organizations, and conduct training workshops to revive and promote their traditions. Shane is determined to bring pride to her tribe by showcasing authentic Hiyas and traditional clothing designs.
Matigsalug
Rosabel P. Bayugan is passionate about promoting education and youth empowerment within her tribe. She is focused on preventing early pregnancy and marriage, issues that are prevalent in her community. Rosabel believes that national agencies and local governments should pay more attention to these problems. She also emphasizes the importance of preserving her tribe's language, which is at risk of being forgotten. By entering Hiyas, Rosabel hopes to bring pride to her tribe and advocate for education and empowerment as key tools for the youth.
Obu-Manuvu
Nobe T. Mandahay is dedicated to promoting eco-tourism while preserving the culture of her tribe. She believes that the resorts being built in her area should respect and acknowledge the traditions of the Obu-Manuvu people. Nobe is concerned that the younger generation is losing touch with their language and culture, and she advocates for the practice and preservation of these traditions. She views her participation in Hiyas as a privilege and an opportunity to represent her tribe and community, despite any challenges or criticism she may face.
Iranun
Sittie Sarah M. Liman is focused on cultural empowerment, with a strong desire to preserve the heritage of the Iranun people. Her advocacy centers on promoting the beauty and traditions of her tribe, including the use of their own dialect, even if it is not widely understood. Despite the Iranun tribe never having won a crown or being in the top three at Hiyas, Sittie Sarah is determined to change that. She aims to raise awareness about her tribe among Dabawenyos and ensure that the Iranun people are recognized and appreciated.
Kagan
Ciara Nicole M. Galos is driven by a deep sense of purpose and honor in representing her tribe, the Kagan. She believes in leading by example and is committed to cultural identity and inclusivity. Ciara recognizes the lack of knowledge and appreciation for her tribe's language and traditions, and she aims to change that by gathering information from the elders and promoting the use of their language. She wants the Kagan community to be aware of their identity as one of the 11 ethnolinguistic tribes and to take pride in their heritage.
Maguindanaon
Rania A. Guiaman advocates for women’s empowerment, emphasizing the importance of stepping outside of comfort zones to achieve greater unity and success. Her vision extends beyond her own tribe to include all 11 ethnolinguistic tribes. Rania believes that cultural preservation is not just about language but also about the message it conveys. She is actively working on submitting a project proposal to seek support from community leaders to advance her advocacy.
Maranao
Muslima D. Limpao is passionate about youth empowerment and the creation of a more inclusive society. She advocates for the engagement of youth in arts and cultural activities to foster a livable and inclusive community. Muslima is determined to showcase the authenticity of Maranao culture, encouraging the youth to take pride in their heritage and speak their own language. She is also working on a proposal to represent Maranao culture through visual arts and other forms of cultural expression.
Sama
Rufaida C. Pawai is focused on youth development and cultural preservation within the Sama community. She aims to uplift the youth of Davao, helping them to step up and improve the perception of their tribe. While she typically uses the Tausug language, Rufaida is making efforts to promote the use of the Sama dialect. She plans to implement her advocacy through building activities, workshops, and skill development programs for children, ensuring that their culture is preserved and celebrated.
Tausug
Erika Mae A. Alpad is dedicated to achieving a cultural breakthrough for the Tausug people, promoting understanding and challenging prejudices. She emphasizes the importance of the correct intonation in the Tausug language and believes that the youth should learn and preserve it. Erika plans to partner with the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) and the Department of Education (DepEd) to promote cultural education. She is proud that the Tausug culture is widely accepted and seeks to further its recognition and appreciation. AJA