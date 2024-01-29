Mindanao Book Fair back in Davao

THE Mindanao Book Fair is making a return in Davao, this time in collaboration with the Davao Association of Catholic Schools, Inc. (DACS), with the aim of nurturing a passion for reading within the Mindanao community.

More than 30 national and international publishers, the Mindanao Book Fair 2024, set to take place from March 13 to 16 at Holy Cross of Davao College and Ateneo de Davao University, assure a wide array of books.

Ranging from bestsellers to religious literature, textbooks, educational materials, and beyond, the fair is designed to cater to a variety of literary preferences.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed on January 25, 2024, at Holy Cross of Davao (HCDC) President's Boardroom.

HCDC and DACS President Bro. Noelvic H. Deloria, SC,, along with Maria Christina Lourdes S. Capistrano, Vice President of Primetrade Asia Inc., Jimmy Toscano, Program Director of Catholic Educators Congress, and Jimmie-Loe dela Vega, Executive Director of Davao Association of Catholic Schools, led the signing of the MOU.

Deloria emphasizes that the partnership with DACS, which includes 71 schools and is soon to be 72, will bring substantial benefits to these DACS-affiliated institutions. It aligns seamlessly with DACS's vision, serving these Catholic schools while actively promoting the values that DACS possesses.

“On our part in DACS as a representative of DACS we’re very happy for this MOU because this gives us the opportunity here in Mindanao, often times kasi it's about Luzon and now it’s decentralize, we are give this chance and I hope the different schools will support and participate this book fair,” Deloria said.

Capistrano highlights that the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) creates a linkage between publishers, book sellers, and their market, particularly the academic markets influenced by DACS.

Seventy-one schools will have the initial opportunity to explore the latest books. The perspective conveyed is that Luzon or Manila should not be the sole exclusive locations for the release of new books.

"We've been conducting the book fair for the last 30 years, and it's our first time entering into an MOU with DACS. We wanted to bring the joy of reading and the love of books to more people in Davao. The best way to reach more people, especially the youth, is through tying up with an institution like DACS, which is credible and shares the same vision like us," she added.

The Mindanao Book Fair will not only showcase the most recent titles but will also provide opportunities for exclusive discounts, author signings, conferences, and much more. AJA