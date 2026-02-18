Mindanaoan fashion designer brings faith-inspired collection to New York Fashion Week

A proud Mindanaoan designer, Rojen Morris, continues to prove that dreams are valid when God is placed at the center of one’s work and purpose.
Born and raised in Sapang Dalaga, in the province of Misamis Occidental, Morris unveiled her newest fashion collection on an international stage.
Her latest showcase, the “Becoming Less Collection,” is deeply inspired by faith, personal transformation, and a spiritual journey of surrender, placing God at the center of her runway life and creative vision.
On February 14, 2026, in New York City at the historic Gotham Hall, Morris transformed the runway through a powerful presentation set to Christian music. The meaning behind Becoming Less reflects a message of humility and devotion: Becoming less of ourselves and more of Him.
Through fashion, Morris continues to inspire audiences around the world, blending culture, faith, and artistry into a runway experience that speaks not only to style but to the soul. PR