Mindanaoan fashion designer brings faith-inspired collection to New York Fashion Week

A proud Mindanaoan designer, Rojen Morris, continues to prove that dreams are valid when God is placed at the center of one’s work and purpose.

Born and raised in Sapang Dalaga, in the province of Misamis Occidental, Morris unveiled her newest fashion collection on an international stage.

Her latest showcase, the “Becoming Less Collection,” is deeply inspired by faith, personal transformation, and a spiritual journey of surrender, placing God at the center of her runway life and creative vision.