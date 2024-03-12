Mitsubishi Motors Philippines' Go Beyond Limits Tour's first stop: Davao!

IN an exciting journey fueled by automotive power and a spirit of adventure, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) is set to celebrate Araw ng Dabaw by kicking off the Go Beyond Limits Tour in Davao City.
The Go Beyond Limits Tour is a 3-day test drive event that aims to showcase the unrivaled capabilities and performance of the All-New Mitsubishi Triton amidst the diverse landscapes of the Philippines.
Alongside this is the Taralets Pinas! campaign. More than just enhancing the “car life” experience for Filipinos of the Land of Promise, Taralets Pinas! and the All-New Mitsubishi Triton have come together in Davao City to celebrate exploration and discovery.
Go Beyond Limits with the All-New Triton
At the heart of the Go Beyond Limits Tour is the All-New Mitsubishi Triton, a powerful vehicle designed to help drivers unlock new adventures and discover the hidden beauty of the Philippines.
Equipped with advanced features and capabilities, the All-New Triton empowers drivers to go beyond their limits and experience the full joy of life on the road.
The Go Beyond Limits Tour will be in SM Lanang from March 8 to 10. You can find the indoor display at the Mall Atrium, and the test drive track at the mall’s Parking D. Notable personalities like the Bisaya Squad and Bb. Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo will also be present to celebrate the test drive event.
Taralets Pinas! is MMPC's latest nationwide campaign, inviting all Filipinos to embark on an adventure to rediscover the hidden gems of the Philippines.
Through Taralets Pinas!, MMPC encourages drivers to explore the diverse landscapes and rich cultures of the country while enjoying the comfort and reliability of their Mitsubishi vehicles. This is where the Mitsubishi Triton excels.
About Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC)
Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation is a trusted automotive company in the Philippines, celebrating 60 years of providing reliable and adventurous vehicles.
MMPC continues to make life better for Filipinos by offering a range of vehicles that empower them to explore, discover, and create lasting memories on the road. PR