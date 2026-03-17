MOHSG sustainability training

Forty of Davao City’s brightest high school leaders gathered at AboitizPower subsidiary Therma South, Inc. (TSI) on February 28, 2026, to explore how sustainable development can shape the future of their communities. The Most Outstanding High School Graduate (MOHSG) nominees, part of Junior Chamber International (JCI) Davao’s youth development program, examined how long-term, collaborative initiatives and companies like TSI contribute to progress aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).
Through interactive discussions, students explored how global sustainability goals, through localized action, can address challenges in Mindanao, particularly in Davao, from climate resilience and energy access to social equity and economic growth.
Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao also attended the workshop and provided an in-depth explanation of the 17 UNSDGs, helping students connect global objectives with local realities and opportunities for impact.
“The UNSDG framework challenges me to think beyond short-term projects. It makes me ask: Will this initiative still matter in years to come? Will it help the next generation of students?” said Ulysses, a MOHSG nominee from Los Amigos National High School.
TSI offered students a closer look at Mindanao’s energy systems, demonstrating how responsible management and community-focused operations contribute to sustainable development. “We want young leaders to understand the broader role of a balanced energy system in advancing community developmentand long-term progress,” said Engr. Mar Benedec Picar, TSI Pollution Control Officer.
The training emphasized reflection, collaboration, and practical understanding of local challenges. Arman Miguel Montero, MOHSG 59 Project Chair and 2026 JCI Davao President-Elect, highlighted the importance of awareness as the foundation for leadership: “When students understand the real issues shaping Mindanao, they can lead with confidence and purpose. Leadership starts with knowledge and grows through action.”
The MOHSG UNSDG Training illustrates the power of multi-sector collaboration. Through the combined efforts of JCI Davao, TSI, and Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao, student leaders gain the tools and insights to translate knowledge into meaningful contributions for their communities.
“By connecting youth leadership with real-world insights, the training empowers students to become active contributors to Mindanao’s sustainable development. The lessons they take forward today could shape solutions that benefit communities for years to come,” Ulysses added.
The program is part of JCI Davao’s long-running MOHSG initiative, which aims to equip student leaders with life skills, leadership values, and exposure to different sectors in Mindanao, ensuring the next generation is prepared to tackle social, economic, and environmental challenges. PR