MOHSG sustainability training



Through interactive discussions, students explored how global sustainability goals, through localized action, can address challenges in Mindanao, particularly in Davao, from climate resilience and energy access to social equity and economic growth.

Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao also attended the workshop and provided an in-depth explanation of the 17 UNSDGs, helping students connect global objectives with local realities and opportunities for impact.

“The UNSDG framework challenges me to think beyond short-term projects. It makes me ask: Will this initiative still matter in years to come? Will it help the next generation of students?” said Ulysses, a MOHSG nominee from Los Amigos National High School.