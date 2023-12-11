More from Camella Home for the Holidays 2023 Promo

Creating an exquisitely fit-out space without breaking the bank is a goal about to be realized when you reserve a Freya or Greta house today. The allure of these homes is not just in their architectural competence but also in the promise of a seamless move-in experience through the Camella Home for the Holidays 2023 promo. Meanwhile, the beauty of AllHome Move-in Package lies in its flexibility. Both Ready-for-Occupancy (RFO) and Non-Ready-for-Occupancy (Non-RFO) units are qualified, ensuring that everyone will be able to experience the joy of moving into a fully furnished home. Picture yourself stepping into your new home with everything you need already in place. From stylish furniture, functional appliances, to trendy decorations, the AllHome Move-in Package has got you covered.

The offer is valid until December 31, 2023 only. Do not miss the opportunity to revel in PHP 600,000 worth of top-notch furniture and appliances to decorate your new abode. As you embark on this exciting journey with Camella, the promise of a beautifully and efficiently furnished space becomes a reality. The Home for the Holidays 2023 promo reflects Camella’s dedication to enhancing the homeownership experience, ensuring that every resident steps into a home that feels uniquely theirs.

Book your reservations now and embrace the joy of homeownership with Camella this Yuletide season!

Unrivaled in scale and spanning across the Philippine Islands, Camella is the country’s largest housing developer and Vista Land’s brand serving the upper middle market segment. With communities located in accessible and desirable neighborhoods, each Camella community boasts spacious living areas, beautiful outdoor spaces, and lifestyle amenities perfect for entertainment and relaxation.

To learn more about our communities nationwide, check out our house and lot catalog .

Camella is the flagship brand of the Philippines' largest homebuilder, Vista Land. With a presence spanning 47 provinces and 149 key cities and municipalities, Camella is dedicated to building beautifully designed communities across the country.