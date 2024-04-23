My husband is gay

Dear Mariz 2024,

You need to address directly to your husband about your feelings of anger and betrayal. In my perspective, your husband still wants you both to stay together, but, it’s just that he is not ready to accept the truth. And if you continue living together, if nothing happens, it can never be tolerated. Instead of hoping that you will live forever with him, start to develop more security for yourself and do not just trust anyone. Your belief that he will not be in a relationship with other than you might push you to the edge because it might be the opposite of what would happen. Because you already know that he knows himself fully at this time, there is a very good chance that he will try to be with the person whom he is sexually attracted to in the near future.

Expect more. Don’t expect less.

So, instead of putting up a fight with him, brace yourself for strength. Plan with your family and friends, so you can get the support you need in these difficult times.

Good luck!

Dr. Fritz