Natural mosquito repellents (part 2)

2. Citronella

This is my favorite! I love the smell. But, do not use the fragrance oil if you choose this. Use only the pure essential oil. Be sure to get a high-quality citronella essential oil for your skin. But, be sure to test if you are not sensitive to citronella.

Simply dab it on your wrist and see for yourself after 24 hours if you develop any rashes or itchiness over the area. And if you are OK with this, then, there will be no stopping you.

3. Garlic

You have to eat tons of them — fresh… witches couldn’t stand your smell – so do the mosquitoes… well, they’re both in the same plane anyway… blood suckers… But, if you can’t stand the smell or the taste of garlic, then, just go over with the other alternatives I have laid out.

4. Plant these plants

Be sure to have them in your pots or in your garden. Some of them are easy to grow, like basil. These can help repel those bugs away. Since they have the essential oils that mosquitoes hate, you need to crush some of their leaves and put them into your skin for you to get the most benefit. But, again, if you are sensitive, stop using them on your skin. Just plant them around your surroundings and you will be fine. So, here’s the list.

1) Basil

2) Catnip

3) Citronella

4) Lavender

5) Lemon Balm

6) Lemon Thyme

7) Marigolds

8) Rosemary

Good luck! Hope this helps.

Dr. Fritz

