Natural remedies for hair loss

Dear Mitch of Lasang,

So, what could be the reasons why you are getting this problem? Your genes can play a role, but, other factors can come into play – hormonal imbalances, an underactive thyroid gland, nutrient deficiencies and insufficient scalp circulation. However, don’t fret if those are on your list because there are natural remedies available that can help boost your hair growth which will not cost much of your pennies.

1. Slow down on your meat.

Remember, I told you that hormonal imbalances could be one of the major reasons of hair loss. A research in Japan links excessive sebum production in the scalp to high levels of 5-alpha reductase. That research has shown that animal fat intake may increase sebum production.

2. Include saw palmetto.

A study have shown that this herb may increase hair growth in men – where they observed that hair growth improved in men taking 400 mg of standardized saw palmetto extracts and 100 mg of beta-sitosterol (from saw palmetto) daily. However, this saw palmetto has been used by herbalists for hair loss in both men and women. So, I believe this can help you, too.

3. Suspect a possible underactive thyroid gland or problem with hypothyroidism.

This can cause your hair to thin out.

But, since we are running out of space this time, then, let me continue this in my next

issue. Until then!

-Dr. Fritz