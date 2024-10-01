Natural remedies for hair loss

Dear Dr. Fritz,
Good day. I am Mitch of Lasang. I am currently experiencing hair loss. Why am I getting this problem? I have been prescribed with some hair growers – but, I can’t afford them. Please help me with some natural remedies that can boost my hair growth.
Thank you and hope to hear from you soon.
-Mitch of Lasang
Dear Mitch of Lasang,
So, what could be the reasons why you are getting this problem? Your genes can play a role, but, other factors can come into play – hormonal imbalances, an underactive thyroid gland, nutrient deficiencies and insufficient scalp circulation. However, don’t fret if those are on your list because there are natural remedies available that can help boost your hair growth which will not cost much of your pennies.
1. Slow down on your meat.
Remember, I told you that hormonal imbalances could be one of the major reasons of hair loss. A research in Japan links excessive sebum production in the scalp to high levels of 5-alpha reductase. That research has shown that animal fat intake may increase sebum production.
2. Include saw palmetto.
A study have shown that this herb may increase hair growth in men – where they observed that hair growth improved in men taking 400 mg of standardized saw palmetto extracts and 100 mg of beta-sitosterol (from saw palmetto) daily. However, this saw palmetto has been used by herbalists for hair loss in both men and women. So, I believe this can help you, too.
3. Suspect a possible underactive thyroid gland or problem with hypothyroidism.
This can cause your hair to thin out.
But, since we are running out of space this time, then, let me continue this in my next
issue. Until then!
-Dr. Fritz
(Dr. Fritz Legarde Espedilla is an aesthetic dermatologist, surgeon, and clinical sexologist. She is also trained in hypnotherapy and Medical Acupuncture. She has been in the broadcast media for more than a decade and has written a book based on her 15-year stint with her radio program, “Healthy is Sexy Secrets ni Dr. Fritz.”. For your questions, you may send them to Dear Dr. Fritz, c/o Sunstar-Davao Publishing Inc., Door 11, Ebro-Pelayo Building 1, Juan Luna St., Barangay 29-C, Davao City, or you e-mail them to dokatlaw@gmail.com. If you don’t wish your letter to be published, we regret that we cannot answer them. Thank you for your understanding.)