Natural remedies for hair loss (Part 2)

3. Add up some sea vegetables like seaweeds. They are rich in iodine and may help balance your condition. Also avoid drinking tap water because it has fluorine and chlorine. These are two chemicals that block iodine absorption. Daily, you can supplement yourself with 100 mg or 1 mL of the herb bladderwrack (focus vesiculosus). I hope you see your physician to sort out a possible problem in your thyroid gland.

4. Get those essential fatty acids. Get them from walnuts, flaxseeds, fish, and avocado. They are important if you want your hair to be healthy.

5. Increase biotin in your diet. Biotin promotes hair and scalp health. You can get biotin from eating nuts, brown rice and oats. So, be sure to load up with them.

6. Increase keratin production using Methylsulfonylmethane or MSM. This helps in the production of keratin, the protein in your hair, and strengthens your hair follicles as well. In fact, a study has shown that a hundred percent of people who supplemented with MSM had reduced their hair loss and had increased their hair growth in just six weeks.

7. Revitalize your hair follicles with vitamin B-complex. A hundred mg a day of a B-complex supplement with biotin and vitamin B6 can lessen hair thinning by increasing circulation in the scalp and reviving hair follicles.

