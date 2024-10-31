Natural remedies for hair loss (Part 3)

8. Speed up collagen production using vitamin C.

Collagen envelops the hair strands. However, as we age, our collagen breaks down. This causes our hair to be more susceptible to damage. The best way to improve collagen is by getting ourselves more vitamin C. So, be sure to stuff up with foods that are rich in vitamin C like - citrus fruits and guava. Giving yourself around 250 to 500 mg a day can help increase collagen production – which could help those wrinkles shrink.

9. Add vitamin C.

That is, if you are a smoker. Take vitamin C at 500 mg twice a day for two weeks and after that, you can get back to 500 mg once a day.

10. Add some vitamin E.

This vitamin is needed to nourish damaged hair and will help prevent breakage. You need 400 IU of vitamin E a day. Get them in vegetable oils, margarine, wheat germ, whole grains, nuts, and leafy green vegetables.

11. Eat iron-filled foods.

Iron is also needed for hair growth. Get them from green leafy vegetables, chicken liver, cashews, and dried fruits. Take vitamin C to make your body absorb more iron.

12. Include silica and zinc.

These minerals are also needed for hair growth. So, take 500 mg of silica twice a day and 30 mg of zinc once a day.

13. Enhance your scalp circulation with rosemary essential oil.

Just add some few drops to your shampoo or, you can add a few drops of rosemary to a coconut or olive oil and massage your scalp regularly.

14. Lastly, be sure to handle your hair well.

Don’t grab or pull them tightly or brush them hard. After all, your locks will tell you how well you take care of them.

Good luck!

- Dr. Fritz

(Dr. Fritz Legarde Espedilla is an aesthetic dermatologist, surgeon, and clinical sexologist. She is also trained in hypnotherapy and Medical Acupuncture. She has been in the broadcast media for more than a decade and has written a book based on her 15-year stint with her radio program, “Healthy is Sexy Secrets ni Dr. Fritz.”. For your questions, you may send them to Dear Dr. Fritz, c/o Sunstar-Davao Publishing Inc., Door 11, Ebro-Pelayo Building 1, Juan Luna St., Barangay 29-C, Davao City, or you e-mail them to dokatlaw@gmail.com. If you don’t wish your letter to be published, we regret that we cannot answer them. Thank you for your understanding.)